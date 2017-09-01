Sept. 1, 2017 marks a special day in the Harry Potter world, as it is the official "19 Years Later" date of the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows epilogue—the final novel in J.K. Rowling's hit series that was published in July 2007.

As you can imagine, the Potterheads are going wild with a big celebration! Large groups headed to London's King's Cross train station at Platform 9 and 3/4 in honor of the major milestone with excitement, cheers and even cake. It marks the same location where Harry and wife Ginny Weasley say farewell to their son Albus Severus, who was beginning his first day at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.