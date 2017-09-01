Sept. 1, 2017 marks a special day in the Harry Potter world, as it is the official "19 Years Later" date of the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows epilogue—the final novel in J.K. Rowling's hit series that was published in July 2007.

As you can imagine, the Potterheads are going wild with a big celebration! Large groups headed to London's King's Cross train station at Platform 9 and 3/4 in honor of the major milestone with excitement, cheers and even cake. It marks the same location where Harry and wife Ginny Weasley say farewell to their son Albus Severus, who was beginning his first day at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Rowling also celebrated the milestone she created, tweeting "Today's the day Albus Severus Potter boards the Hogwarts Express at King's Cross for the first time #19yearslater." Along with Albus, Draco was also present to send off his son Scorpius while Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger held on to their daughter Rose. See the adorable tributes and fan celebration videos below.

But the Harry Potter world isn't over just yet. Back in July, British publishing house Bloomsbury announced two new Harry Potter books will be published this fall. The first, Harry Potter: A History of Magic—The Book of the Exhibition, "promises to take readers through subjects studied at Potter's wizarding school." The second book, Harry Potter—A Journey Through A History of Magic, will focus on the mysterious elements that us fans were always curious about: alchemy, unicorns and ancient witchcraft. Both will be published in October 2017 and are available for pre-order right here.

