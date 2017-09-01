Sept. 1, 2017 marks a special day in the Harry Potter world, as it is the official "19 Years Later" date of the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows epilogue—the final novel in J.K. Rowling's hit series that was published in July 2007.
As you can imagine, the Potterheads are going wild with a big celebration! Large groups headed to London's King's Cross train station at Platform 9 and 3/4 in honor of the major milestone with excitement, cheers and even cake. It marks the same location where Harry and wife Ginny Weasley say farewell to their son Albus Severus, who was beginning his first day at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
Rowling also celebrated the milestone she created, tweeting "Today's the day Albus Severus Potter boards the Hogwarts Express at King's Cross for the first time #19yearslater." Along with Albus, Draco was also present to send off his son Scorpius while Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger held on to their daughter Rose. See the adorable tributes and fan celebration videos below.
Today's the day Albus Severus Potter boards the Hogwarts Express at King's Cross for the first time #19yearslater ⚡️— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 1, 2017
wands up #BackToHogwarts pic.twitter.com/gppwMOpAR8— Lex Croucher (@lexcanroar) September 1, 2017
1 September 2017: Harry Potter: “Ready?”— Harry Potter World (@PotterWorldUK) September 1, 2017
Albus Severus Potter: “Ready.”#19YearsLater pic.twitter.com/nURcYd66TH
Harry Potter fans are out in force in londons kings cross! ❤️❤️#19yearslater #backtohogwarts pic.twitter.com/1v9ndImyFw— Sarah Leslie (@BenzeneDoneThat) September 1, 2017
11am at King's Cross #19YearsLater #BackToHogwarts @HPPlayLDN @HPPlayFans pic.twitter.com/QHg9IrPvJE— Claire Gallagher (@clairegallagher) September 1, 2017
i'm not crying, you're crying #19YearsLater pic.twitter.com/vAt33Kjwm2— Harry Potter Moments (@thehpmoments) September 1, 2017
September 1st 2017: Can't believe it's today. #19YearsLater pic.twitter.com/c8yldK7F34— Harry Potter HQ (@HarryPotterHQ) September 1, 2017
On time I see #19YearsLater pic.twitter.com/16hLXbhRcN— Mike Pattinson (@MikePattinson) September 1, 2017
Special cake for a special day. The Hogwarts Express is about to depart at the Palace Theatre. #19YearsLater #BackToHogwarts #CursedChild pic.twitter.com/b4EtbW9cnL— Cursed Child Play (@HPPlayLDN) September 1, 2017
Queue to get into Kings Cross because it's FULL of kids in the cutest fancy dress. 'Some Harry Potter stuff' according to the v.tired guard. pic.twitter.com/zsVZ3Qh1hs— Ruth Kilpatrick (@_RudieCantFail) September 1, 2017
Are you ready? We're not.— SnitchSeeker.com (@SnitchSeeker) August 31, 2017
The day has come. How surreal is this?
It is now officially #19yearslater , today, 1 September, 2017. pic.twitter.com/yEqlbyibb2
But the Harry Potter world isn't over just yet. Back in July, British publishing house Bloomsbury announced two new Harry Potter books will be published this fall. The first, Harry Potter: A History of Magic—The Book of the Exhibition, "promises to take readers through subjects studied at Potter's wizarding school." The second book, Harry Potter—A Journey Through A History of Magic, will focus on the mysterious elements that us fans were always curious about: alchemy, unicorns and ancient witchcraft. Both will be published in October 2017 and are available for pre-order right here.
Next, get your #FBF on with this 2007 interview where Daniel Radcliffe explains how he connected to Harry Potter:
User Comments