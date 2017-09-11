"You'll float too" ...to the top of the box office, that is.
The highly anticipated adaptation of Stephen King's It novel has officially shattered box-office records during its opening weekend. The flick made a massive $123.1 million, as of Monday morning. That marks the third-largest movie opening for 2017 following Beauty and the Beast and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, beating out Spider-Man: Homecoming (which made $117 million in its first week) on the way.
Variety broke down all the impressive numbers for It, reporting that it beat the previously largest opening for a September movie debut when 2015's Hotel Transylvania 2 opened with $48.5 million. It's also the biggest opening weekend from a horror film beating out previous record-holder 2011's Paranormal Activity 3 with its $52.6 million.
Variety adds that this weekend where Hurricane Irma was threatening huge portions of Florida and Georgia "could dent attendance by as much as 5%."
Warner Bros. distribution chief at Jeff Goldstein said in a Sunday statement that success of the movie is forcing the company to work harder on the sequel. "It puts more pressure on us to come up with the best version of the story so we bring fans what they want to see. We’ve had a lot of history with franchises. Some are great, and some we wish we had a little bit more story. Fortunately, there’s a lot here in this story."
