"You'll float too" ...to the top of the box office, that is.

The highly anticipated adaptation of Stephen King's It novel has officially shattered box-office records during its opening weekend. The flick made a massive $123.1 million, as of Monday morning. That marks the third-largest movie opening for 2017 following Beauty and the Beast and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, beating out Spider-Man: Homecoming (which made $117 million in its first week) on the way.

Variety broke down all the impressive numbers for It, reporting that it beat the previously largest opening for a September movie debut when 2015's Hotel Transylvania 2 opened with $48.5 million. It's also the biggest opening weekend from a horror film beating out previous record-holder 2011's Paranormal Activity 3 with its $52.6 million.