Foo Fighters' upcoming album Concrete and Gold is filled with tons of special features, but the latest reveal may be one of the most unexpected. Frontman Dave Grohl revealed Justin Timberlake is the “the biggest pop star in the world” he was previously teasing on the new LP.

Grohl recalled how things went down in Rolling Stone's new cover story (a little bit of liquor helped the two bros come together):

“Then there was the day Justin Timberlake dropped by. He listened to what the Foos were doing and liked what he heard, and pretty soon he and Grohl were hanging out regularly. ‘We’d drink whiskey in the parking lot,’ Grohl says. ‘He was really, really cool. Then the night before his last day, he says, ‘Can I sing on your record? I don’t want to push it, but —I just want to be able to tell my friends.’ So the band had him add some ‘la la la’s’ to one track. ‘He nailed it,’ Grohl says. ‘I’m telling you – the guy’s going somewhere.'”