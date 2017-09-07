Kelly Clarkson's "Love So Soft," her first new single since 2015's "Piece by Piece," marks the original American Idol winner's return. She released the pop-R&B track in tandem with a whimsical music video.

Amid many outfit changes and scenery switches, Clarkson shines the spotlight on backup singers Jessi Collins, Bridget Sarai and Nicole Hurst, who at one point not only join forces in vocal supremacy but also literally join heads in a trippy spinning visual at the 1:55 mark.