Kelly Clarkson's "Love So Soft," her first new single since 2015's "Piece by Piece," marks the original American Idol winner's return. She released the pop-R&B track in tandem with a whimsical music video.
Amid many outfit changes and scenery switches, Clarkson shines the spotlight on backup singers Jessi Collins, Bridget Sarai and Nicole Hurst, who at one point not only join forces in vocal supremacy but also literally join heads in a trippy spinning visual at the 1:55 mark.
Though the video is a stunning piece of work with Clarkson roaming a white field in a yellow gown that magically spawns yellow birds, her vocals take center stage, especially with her voice shattering the world around her at the 2:16 mark. The sound is reminiscent of her R&B tunes from her debut album, Thankful.
"Love So Soft" is the first single from Clarkson's upcoming eighth studio album, Meaning of Life, which drops Oct. 27. Clarkson also released the audio for another track, "Move You" (watch below), to give fans an extra dose of the voice they've grown to love since she won American Idol in 2002.
