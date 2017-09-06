Congratulations to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who are having a third child! PEOPLE confirmed the news on Wednesday morning that the surrogate the couple used to carry their baby is pregnant and due in January.

A source told PEOPLE:

“The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate. Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye. Both of them have been super involved in the process.”