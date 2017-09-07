Lady Gaga takes fans deeper into her life behind the stage in her upcoming Gaga: Five Foot Two documentary. In the debut trailer, she sheds her pop star skin and shows a more vulnerable side.

The fast-paced clip shows glimpses of Gaga preparing for her massive 2016 Super Bowl halftime performance, the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour, hugging Donatella Versace backstage, getting stoned in her grandpa's car, laughing with Florence Welch and having a painful doctor's office visit. The documentary takes place during the recording process of the singer's Joanne album (released last October) while journeying the highs and lows of a full year. Look out for Gaga: Five Foot Two's Netflix premiere on Sept. 22.