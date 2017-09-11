Crocker: @itschriscrocker via Instagram; Spears: John Shearer/WireImage

One day after Britney Spears' comeback performance at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards, super fan Chris Crocker uploaded the viral "Leave Britney Alone" video in which the then 19-year-old Crocker defended Spears from media critics who ridiculed that VMAs performance of "Gimme More."

Ten years later on Sept. 10, 2017, Crocker reflected on "Leave Britney Alone," describing the lead-up to the 2007 video, his subsequent global fame and the lessons learned since the video caught fire. 

"That year, my mom was battling addiction and became homeless after serving for our country in Iraq. The struggles in my home life and family life made me defensive over any woman going through a hard time," Crocker wrote in a letter to his social media followers. Read the full letter below. 

Crocker, who says he still hasn't met Spears, starred in a 2012 HBO documentary, Me at the Zoo, which detailed his life as a video blogger and the consequences of Internet stardom.

"We forget sometimes that the things that we post online can last for a long time. Here we are 10 years later still talking about this, so definitely be cautious when you post things," Crocker says in a this new video he posted on the anniversary. "And let the haters kick fucking rocks, man." 

"What I will say is this: Even if I got a public beating for standing up for what's right: I'm happy I did. And I'll always love Britney Spears," Crocker emphasized in this letter. 

Britney Spears' 27 Hottest Video Looks

Go through the decades while reliving some of Brit's most iconic style moments

December 2, 2016

...Baby One More Time (1998)

(You Drive Me) Crazy (1999)

Oops!... I Did It Again (2000)

Lucky (2000)

Don't Let Me Be the Last to Know (2001)

I'm a Slave 4 U (2001)

Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman (2002)

Toxic (2004)

Toxic (2004)

Toxic (2004)

Gimme More (2007)

Womanizer (2008)

Womanizer (2008)

Circus (2008)

If U Seek Amy (2009)

Radar (2009)

Hold it Against Me (2011)

Till the World Ends (2011)

I Wanna Go (2011)

Criminal (2011)

Scream & Shout (2012)

Scream & Shout Remix (2013)

Work B**ch (2013)

Work B**ch (2013)

Perfume (2013)

"Make Me..." (2016)

Brit went back to her femme fatale style in the lead visual for her Glory album.

Slumber Party (2016)

One "Slumber Party" we're definitely upset we didn't get invited to...

