Lil Wayne is recovering well after suffering multiple seizures over the weekend, according to his daughter Reginae Carter. She tweeted on Monday (Sept. 4), "My dad is doing fine everyone ! Thanks for the concerns you guys are amazing."

"Oh yeah .. & don't believe everything you hear," she added. Wayne was reportedly taken to the Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Sept. 3 after being found unconscious in a Chicago hotel room, according to TMZ. He allegedly had a seizure in the room as well as the hospital, and was advised by doctors to not attend his Las Vegas concert that was scheduled for that evening.