Lil Wayne is recovering well after suffering multiple seizures over the weekend, according to his daughter Reginae Carter. She tweeted on Monday (Sept. 4), "My dad is doing fine everyone ! Thanks for the concerns you guys are amazing."
"Oh yeah .. & don't believe everything you hear," she added. Wayne was reportedly taken to the Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Sept. 3 after being found unconscious in a Chicago hotel room, according to TMZ. He allegedly had a seizure in the room as well as the hospital, and was advised by doctors to not attend his Las Vegas concert that was scheduled for that evening.
The rapper has a long history of health concerns, and suffered seizures on different occasions throughout the summer of 2016. Last July, Wayne assured fans that he was just fine after being hospitalized for "a severe seizure." "False Alarm! I appreciate da prayers and konsern but I'm good!!! Luv!!!!" he tweeted. He is still very active in the music scene, recently dropping "Like a Man" and four additional surprise songs.
