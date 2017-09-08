@linkinpark via Twitter

A white balloon emblazoned with "Who cares if one more light goes out?" — a nod to Linkin Park's chilling "One More Light" ballad — floats amid mourners during a tribute to the band's late frontman Chester Bennington. Candles forming the song's fitting response to the balloon's question ("well we do") glows during another tribute to the 41-year-old singer who died of suicide on July 20. 

Those are just a few snapshots from the emotional footage Linkin Park shared in a video thanking fans for their "outpouring of love and support." Watch Linkin Park's video below. 

The montage is set to "One More Light," which was originally written as a tribute to the band's friend Amy Zaret, who died of cancer at age 25 in 2015.

Linkin Park also performed "One More Light" earlier this year as a tribute to Chris Cornell after he committed suicide by hanging. During that powerful performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Bennington is understandably shaken, even taking a moment at the 4:22 mark to compose himself. Watch below. 

Relive Chester Bennington's career in these classic photos of the band: 

Linkin Park Through the Years: 13 Classic Photos

Between winning countless awards, their philanthropic endeavors, unforgettable tours, and more, Linkin Park's illustrious career has impacted music, culture and fans in an unforgettable way

July 21, 2017
Linkin Park accept the award for Best Modern Rock Artist at the 2001 Billboard Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. (P

2001: Billboard Music Awards

Linkin Park accept the award for Best Modern Rock Artist at the 2001 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. more »

M. Caulfield/WireImage

Chester Bennington, lead singer for Linkin Park, performs benefit concert at the House of Blues in West Hollywood that was or

2002: House of Blues

Chester Bennington performs benefit concert at the House of Blues in West Hollywood that was organized by group of seventh grade students from Mirman Middle School. more »

Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) Projekt Revolution Tour Announcement with Korn, Linkin Park, and Snoop Dogg (Photo by Annama

2004: Projekt Revolution Tour Announcement

Projekt Revolution Tour Announcement with Korn, Linkin Park, and Snoop Dogg. more »

Annamaria DiSanto/WireImage

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park with Jay-Z during LIVE 8 - Philadelphia - Show at Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphi

2005: LIVE 8

Chester Bennington performs with with Jay-Z during LIVE 8 at the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. more »

Marc Andrew Deley/FilmMagic

Mike Shinoda and his band Linkin Park accept Best Rap/Sung Collaboration award for "Numb/Encore" along with Jay-Z (Photo by L

2006: 48th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Linkin Park and Jay-Z accept the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration award for "Numb/Encore" at the 48th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California. more »

L. Cohen/WireImage for The Recording Academy

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: Linkin Park performs during the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at the Gibson Amphitheatre on

2007: KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas

Linkin Park performs during the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at the Gibson Amphitheatre on December 8, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Matthew Simmons/WireImage

NEW ORLEANS - FEBRUARY 27: (L to R) Mike Shinoda, Chester Bennington and Dave "Phoenix" Farrell of the band Linkin Park use h

2008: Volunteering With Music For Relief in New Orleans

Linkin Park members use hammers to nail frames together as they work with Music for Relief and Habitat for Humanity while rebuilding homes affected by Hurricane Katrina on February 27, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana. more »

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 07: (L-R) Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Mike Shinoda, Phoenix and Chester Bennington of Linkin Park perform

2010: MTV European Music Awards

Linkin Park perform live on stage at the MTV European Music Awards on November 7, 2010 in Madrid, Spain. more »

Jordi Vidal/Getty Images

US rock band Linkin Park lead vocal Chester Bennington (C) speaks as band members Joe Hahn (L) and Mike Shinoda (R) look on a

2011: Announcing a Japanese Tour in Tokyo

Linkin Park at a press conference for their Japanese tour in Tokyo on September 9, 2011. The band collected a total of $500,000 at their fundraising concert in the U.S. to help Japan's Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami victims. more »

YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Musicians Mike Shinoda (L) and Chester Bennington of Linkin Park in the audience at the 40th

2012: 40th American Music Awards

Linkin Park in the audience at the 40th American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 18, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. more »

Christopher Polk/AMA2012/Getty Images for AMA

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 18: (L-R) Musicians Mike Shinoda, Rob Bourdon, Joe Hahn, Brad Delson, Dave 'Phoenix' Farrell and Cheste

2014: Guitar Center Rockwalk Induction

Linkin Park are inducted into the famous Rockwalk at Guitar Center on June 18, 2014 in Hollywood, California. more »

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

COLUMBUS, OH - MAY 17: Musicians Mike Shinoda and Chester Bennington of Linkin Park perform at MAPFRE Stadium on May 17, 201

2015: The Hunting Party Tour

Mike Shinoda and Chester Bennington of Linkin Park perform at MAPFRE Stadium on May 17, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of their The Hunting Party Tour. more »

Photo by Jason Squires/WireImage

BURBANK, CA - MAY 22: (L-R) Musicians Mike Shinoda, Chester Bennington, Rob Bourdon and Dave Farrell of Linkin Park perform

2017: 'One More Light' Album Release Party

Linkin Park perform on stage during their iHeartRadio 'One More Light' album release party at the iHeartRadio Theater on May 22, 2017 in Burbank, California. more »

Scott Dudelson/WireImage

Tags: 