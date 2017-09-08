A white balloon emblazoned with "Who cares if one more light goes out?" — a nod to Linkin Park's chilling "One More Light" ballad — floats amid mourners during a tribute to the band's late frontman Chester Bennington. Candles forming the song's fitting response to the balloon's question ("well we do") glows during another tribute to the 41-year-old singer who died of suicide on July 20.

Those are just a few snapshots from the emotional footage Linkin Park shared in a video thanking fans for their "outpouring of love and support." Watch Linkin Park's video below.