A white balloon emblazoned with "Who cares if one more light goes out?" — a nod to Linkin Park's chilling "One More Light" ballad — floats amid mourners during a tribute to the band's late frontman Chester Bennington. Candles forming the song's fitting response to the balloon's question ("well we do") glows during another tribute to the 41-year-old singer who died of suicide on July 20.
Those are just a few snapshots from the emotional footage Linkin Park shared in a video thanking fans for their "outpouring of love and support." Watch Linkin Park's video below.
— LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) September 7, 2017
The montage is set to "One More Light," which was originally written as a tribute to the band's friend Amy Zaret, who died of cancer at age 25 in 2015.
Linkin Park also performed "One More Light" earlier this year as a tribute to Chris Cornell after he committed suicide by hanging. During that powerful performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Bennington is understandably shaken, even taking a moment at the 4:22 mark to compose himself. Watch below.
Relive Chester Bennington's career in these classic photos of the band:
Linkin Park Through the Years: 13 Classic Photos
Between winning countless awards, their philanthropic endeavors, unforgettable tours, and more, Linkin Park's illustrious career has impacted music, culture and fans in an unforgettable way
M. Caulfield/WireImage
Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Annamaria DiSanto/WireImage
Marc Andrew Deley/FilmMagic
L. Cohen/WireImage for The Recording Academy
Matthew Simmons/WireImage
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Jordi Vidal/Getty Images
YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images
Christopher Polk/AMA2012/Getty Images for AMA
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Photo by Jason Squires/WireImage
Scott Dudelson/WireImage
User Comments