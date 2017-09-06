Mariah Carey's perennial holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You," which ended 2016 atop the Billboard Holiday 100 songs chart again 22 years after she released it in 1994, has now spawned an animated film.

Universal will unleash the movie Nov. 14, but to hold you over until then Carey just shared the first trailer (watch below). It stars a kid version of Carey, who desires a puppy as a gift for the holiday season.