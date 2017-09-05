It appears a new Michael Jackson album is on the way after a slew of mysterious reveals. The official Twitter of the late legend tweeted out a Halloween-themed video that ended with the text, "Michael Jackson Scream."

That appears to be the title of a new album after HipHop-N-More reported on posters seen around Germany indicating that not only was Scream the name of the new album, but it would be released later this month on Sept. 29 too. A duet with his sister Janet , "Scream" was the lead single from MJ's 1995 HIStory album and was famous for holding the Guinness World Record for being the most expensive music video ever made. Watch that video here .

There have been ongoing rumors of loads of unreleased music recorded before MJ's untimely death. Fans were most recently treated to the 2014 album Xscape that was led by the single "Love Never Felt So Good," a Top 10 single featuring Justin Timberlake. Scream could indicate more unheard music from the legendary singer or perhaps be a new compilation album—maybe a slew of his freakiest hits a la "Thriller," "Buried Alive" and "Scream"?

While we await more details, remember MJ's life with this touching story from Aaron Carter who shared a story with us about the King of Pop jumping into an alligator pit: