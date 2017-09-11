YouTube personality PewDiePie (aka Felix Kjellberg) is coming under fire for using a racial slur during a live stream. While playing Battle Royale shooter game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds over the weekend, he uttered the words “What a fucking n—r" towards another player.
"Sorry, but what the fuck. What a fucking asshole," PewDiePie continued before laughing and adding “I don’t mean that in a bad way.” After the racist remark, Sean Vanaman (co-founder of gaming company Campo Santo) tweeted that he will be filing DMCA to have the footage of the YouTuber playing their game Firewatch removed from YouTube.
"I am sick of this child getting more and more chances to make money off of what we make," Vanaman tweeted. "He's worse than a closeted racist: he's a propagator of despicable garbage that does real damage to the culture around this industry." PewDiePie has yet to publicly comment on the controversy but many white people were quick to come to his defense over using the n-word, despite it not being a topic of theirs to defend. Yet let's not forget this isn't the first time the YouTuber displayed notions of racism.
Back in February, Disney's Maker Studios cut ties with PewDiePie and YouTube dropped him from their Red subscription service after he used various anti-Semitic references and Nazi imagery in his videos. "Although Felix has created a following by being provocative and irreverent, he clearly went too far in this case and the resulting videos are inappropriate," a Maker Studios spokeswoman said in a statement to Mashable. "Maker Studios has made the decision to end our affiliation with him going forward." Despite these various incidents, PewDiePie remains one of YouTube's most successful content creators with over 57 million subscribers.
There is a bit of leeway you have to have with the internet when u wake up every day and make video games. There's also a breaking point.— Sean Vanaman (@vanaman) September 10, 2017
He's worse than a closeted racist: he's a propagator of despicable garbage that does real damage to the culture around this industry.— Sean Vanaman (@vanaman) September 10, 2017
Furthermore, we're complicit: I'm sure we've made money off of the 5.7M views that video has and that's something for us to think about.— Sean Vanaman (@vanaman) September 10, 2017
