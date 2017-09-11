YouTube personality PewDiePie (aka Felix Kjellberg) is coming under fire for using a racial slur during a live stream. While playing Battle Royale shooter game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds over the weekend, he uttered the words “What a fucking n—r" towards another player.

"Sorry, but what the fuck. What a fucking asshole," PewDiePie continued before laughing and adding “I don’t mean that in a bad way.” After the racist remark, Sean Vanaman (co-founder of gaming company Campo Santo) tweeted that he will be filing DMCA to have the footage of the YouTuber playing their game Firewatch removed from YouTube.

"I am sick of this child getting more and more chances to make money off of what we make," Vanaman tweeted. "He's worse than a closeted racist: he's a propagator of despicable garbage that does real damage to the culture around this industry." PewDiePie has yet to publicly comment on the controversy but many white people were quick to come to his defense over using the n-word, despite it not being a topic of theirs to defend. Yet let's not forget this isn't the first time the YouTuber displayed notions of racism.