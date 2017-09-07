The anticipated Pokémon The Movie: I Choose You now has a new U.S. trailer for English-speaking audiences, which dropped today (Sept. 7). The latest look at the film follows the debut Japanese trailer that was released back in March.

It only runs for just over a minute, but the teaser is enough to get longtime fans of the iconic franchise excited. Pokémon The Movie: I Choose You is crafted as a more adventurous retelling of the very first episodes of the Pokémon cartoon. “Pikachu at its bratty finest, Ash at his most idealistic (and naive), and a slight hint of Pokémon’s ever-expanding Pokédex," according to Polygon. And based on the trailer, we'll get to explore just how adorably solid the friendship between Ash and Pikachu really is.