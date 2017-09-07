The anticipated Pokémon The Movie: I Choose You now has a new U.S. trailer for English-speaking audiences, which dropped today (Sept. 7). The latest look at the film follows the debut Japanese trailer that was released back in March.
It only runs for just over a minute, but the teaser is enough to get longtime fans of the iconic franchise excited. Pokémon The Movie: I Choose You is crafted as a more adventurous retelling of the very first episodes of the Pokémon cartoon. “Pikachu at its bratty finest, Ash at his most idealistic (and naive), and a slight hint of Pokémon’s ever-expanding Pokédex," according to Polygon. And based on the trailer, we'll get to explore just how adorably solid the friendship between Ash and Pikachu really is.
Pokemon: I Choose You will premiere stateside on November 5, and will later air on Disney XD. In other Pokémon news, five Legendary birds like Mewtwo and Zapdos finally came to Pokémon GO in July. Below, watch our celebration of the Nintendo 64 console's 20th anniversary last year, featuring fans reflecting on the classic system and why people loved it so much:
