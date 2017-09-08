Steve Aoki is honoring his late friend Chester Bennington with “Darker Than The Light That Never Bleeds” (Chester Forever Steve Aoki Remix), which he released today. The dance-ready tune is actually a mashup of "Darker Than Blood" and "A Light That Never Comes"—two collaborations Aoki previously did with Linkin Park .

The tracks were found on Aoki's 2015 Neon Future II album and the band’s 2013 remix LP Recharged, respectively. The end result is a banging mashup that is bound to take off at upcoming festivals. Proceeds of the "Chester Forever Steve Aoki Remix" will go to Music for Relief, nonprofit organization founded by Linkin Park. It will be in Chester's name.

Aoki opened up to Rolling Stone following the tragic death of his friend:

"It was a tragedy what just happened. I still can't believe it. Even though it's been some time, you think, like, oh, no, no, no. I can't believe we're already talking about him in the past tense. I'm like, holy shit, he's fucking gone. I've been playing every single day since I heard. When I play the songs that we did together live, that's the hardest part. You remember the times you worked together, all the different moments. There's so many different layers: It's not just like friendship, it's about the kind of person that he was, what his lyrics mean to the world, how powerful his voice is, and the history of what it's meant to me, even before I even met Chester.”

Chester Bennington died by hanging on July 20 at age 41. Recently, Linkin Park released emotional footage that showed fans honoring the late singer all around the world. His widow Talinda also shared a touching photo of their family that was taken a few days before his passing. Next, watch a classic interview with Chester and his band mates from 10 years ago when things were very different: