Co-produced by the singer, Ali Payami, Max Martin and Shellback, "...Ready For It" fuses lite dubstep, EDM, hip-hop, tropical house and pop. Above the production, Swift tries to get a little seductive while musing (and at some points sing-rapping) about the infatuated start of a new relationship. She even throws in a reference to Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic marriage.

Taylor Swift goes down a more naughty route on her new song "...Ready For It" that she dropped on Sunday morning (Sept. 3). First teased during Saturday’s Florida State vs. Alabama college football game on ESPN, the track finds the singer getting more experimental with her sound.

"In the middle of the night, in my dreams / You should see the things we do, babyIn the middle of the night, in my dreams / I know I'm gonna be with you / So I take my time (Are you ready for it?)," Swift sings on the chorus, whose melody is slightly reminiscent of her friend Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You." Along with ESPN, "...Ready For It" was also used in the background for ABC's fall TV promo.

"...Ready For It" is the second taste from Swift's Reputation album, following the polarizing "Look What You Made Me Do." Look out for the new LP, the follow-up to 2014's 1989, on Nov. 10. But before then, relive Taylor Swift's innocent music era as this Besterday podcast episode looks back on her 2006 self-titled debut album: