Are you ready to head to the Walkerville School once again? Netflix released The Magic School Bus Rides Again trailer, which will instantly fuel some major '90s nostalgia. As reported in February, Kate McKinnon voices Ms. Fiona Felicity Frizzle.

The cartoon series is given a twist from the original, as the new teacher in town is actually the sister of the original Ms. Frizzle that we've all come to love. Which means, yes, Lily Tomlin is back to voice the eccentric teacher. But this time, she is Professor Frizzle. While the animation quality is lackluster compared to the other cartoon competitors out there (Steven Universe, anyone?), hopefully the reboot will stay true to the original's wacky yet educational exploration into the world of science.