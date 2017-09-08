The Used go down an unexpected route with their new single "Over and Over Again," which is the first taste from the band's newly-announced album The Canyon. The upbeat, melodic and slightly poppy tune calls for some choreography—and they definitely brought it in the video!
Watch above as frontman Bert McCracken goes absolutely wild on a twin bed and joins a troupe of dancers for some interpretive dancing. The video opens with stark-white scenes but is soon met with dark shots that show the band having a Mad Hatter-style awkward dinner party. The Used plan to support the new record with a fall tour alongside opening act Glassjaw, which kicks off on Oct. 27. Check out those dates here.
“I’ve learned as an artist that a great idea is such a gift. If I don’t stop whatever it is I’m doing, even if while driving, if I don’t pull over at that moment, then maybe I didn’t deserve the idea to begin with," Bert McCracken said about the new music (via Loudwire). "I learned to respect and worship the ideas in that way, that they are and will always be something sacred. Stopping in that moment was a brand new approach for us during this process."
Look out for The Canyon, their seventh album and the follow-up to 2014's Imaginary Enemy, on Oct. 27. Next, watch The Used describe how they believe the music industry has changed 15 years after they formed the band:
