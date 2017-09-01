Ty Dolla $ign takes it to the islands for his new "So Am I" single, which features Damian Marley and production by Skrillex. It's warm, sunny vibes will make you wish summer was year-round.

"Said you wasn't comin' over, but you happy that you came, yeah / Said you wasn't gonna drink, but you happy that you did, yeah / (Put it on her tongue, yeah)/ Didn't think you had a match, but both of us lit, yeah / And you was just about to leave, ain't you're glad that you stayed, yeah," Ty Dolla $ign croons. "So Am I" follows July's "Love U Better" with Lil Wayne and The-Dream, both of which will be featured on the singer's forthcoming album Beach Hou$e 3.