Ty Dolla $ign takes it to the islands for his new "So Am I" single, which features Damian Marley and production by Skrillex. It's warm, sunny vibes will make you wish summer was year-round.
"Said you wasn't comin' over, but you happy that you came, yeah / Said you wasn't gonna drink, but you happy that you did, yeah / (Put it on her tongue, yeah)/ Didn't think you had a match, but both of us lit, yeah / And you was just about to leave, ain't you're glad that you stayed, yeah," Ty Dolla $ign croons. "So Am I" follows July's "Love U Better" with Lil Wayne and The-Dream, both of which will be featured on the singer's forthcoming album Beach Hou$e 3.
Beach Hou$e 3, which doesn't have a release date as of now, will be the follow-up to 2015's Free TC and last September's Campaign mixtape. Along with his new music, $ign was recently featured on Wiz Khalifa's "Something New" single. Keep the anticipation going with this Fuse interview where Ty Dolla $ign teases his Beach House 3 film and new Gucci Mane collaboration (he also praises Lil Wayne):
