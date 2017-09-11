No surprise here: Patty Jenkins has officially closed a deal to direct the Wonder Woman sequel, Variety reports. While also returning to helm the movie, she has been working on the script alongside DC Film's head Geoff Johns.
Gal Gadot is set to reprise her titular role as well. The deal is a record-setting one, as The Hollywood Reporter states Jenkins is reportedly predicted to earn $7 million to $9 million (she was paid $1 million for the original). This will make her the highest-paid female filmmaker in history. Wonder Woman was a box office star as soon as it premiered back in June, raking in over $103 million in its opening weekend.
The movie went on to gross $409 million at the domestic box office and $813 million worldwide, becoming a huge success for the studio. Wonder Woman 2 is set to premiere on Dec. 13, 2019. ScreenRant hears from "production details" that the sequel will have Diana Prince fighting the good Cold War fight against the Soviet Union in the 1980s. Chris Pine's Steve Trevor is reportedly also returning. But before then, you can see the badass superheroine in Justice League when it hits theaters on Nov. 17, 2017.
Now, jump from the DC movieverse to the TV side with our interview with Keiynan Lonsdale, a.k.a. Kid Flash on The CW's The Flash:
User Comments