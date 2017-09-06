FUSE

September 2017

Worth 1,000 Words...

Photos of your favorite celebrities... being your favorite celebrities.

laverne cox ivy park publicity images
Ivy Park

Laverne Cox’s special project with Beyoncé has finally been revealed! The ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actress is now the face of the new Ivy Park fall campaign, Beyoncé’s athleisure clothing line. “To be honest, it doesn’t feel real,” Cox told PeopleStyle. “It feels like some weird fantasy that I’ve had since Destiny’s Child. It feels amazing that I get to be a part of this brand that has already inspired me and be working with a woman who has especially been a huge inspiration to me and so many folks around the world.”

