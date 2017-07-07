FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
 
 
BTS

BTS

The Latest

Podcast

'K-Stop' – Ep 70: Lee Hyori, BTS, Heize, Is K-Pop Having a Second Wave in Japan?

Fuse's K-pop podcast discusses the music, charts, topics and everything else that matters to fans. Listen here or on iTunes, and join the #KStop discussion

New Video

BTS Cover Classic K-Pop Song 'Come Back Home'

The boy band remake Seo Taiji & The Boys' 1995 South Korean hit to must-hear results

Internet Kings & Queens

Rihanna, BTS & More Named Most Influential Internet People

Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen also made the list

Podcast

'K-Stop' – Ep 68: NCT 127, T-ara, Monsta X, KCON 2017 NY Preview

Fuse's K-pop podcast discusses the music, charts, topics and everything else that matters to fans. Listen here or on iTunes, and join the #KStop discussion

Podcast

'K-Stop' – Ep 66: Astro, Highlight, Remembering Sistar With 'Lonely'

Fuse's K-pop podcast discusses the music, charts, topics and everything else that matters to fans. Listen here or on iTunes, and join the #KStop discussion

Podcast

'K-Stop' – Ep 65: Seventeen, iKON, Dean, Syd, BTS Wins at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Fuse's K-pop podcast discusses the music, charts, topics and everything else that matters to fans. Listen here or on iTunes, and join the #KStop discussion

Spotlight

Future Asian & Pacific History Month: BTS

The K-pop boy band won a huge award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards which ignited important conversations about Asian representation and international music's importance

Podcast

'K-Stop' – Ep 63: DAY6, Lovelyz, Junhyung, T-ara Loses 2 Members

Fuse's K-pop podcast discusses the music, charts, topics and everything else that matters to fans. Listen here or on iTunes, and join the #KStop discussion

Podcast

'K-Stop' – Ep 60: DAY6, Taeyeon, EXID, Will New Laws for Military Enlistment Affect K-Pop?

Fuse's K-pop podcast discusses the music, charts, topics and everything else that matters to fans. Listen here or on iTunes, and join the #KStop discussion

Load More
BTS

Biography

Bangtan Boys (Hangul: 방탄소년단; RR: Bangtan Sonyeondan), also known as BTS, is a seven-member South Korean boy group formed by Big Hit Entertainment. They debuted on June 13, 2013 with the song "No More Dream". They have won several "New Artist of the Year" awards, including those at the 2013 MelOn Music Awards and Golden Disk Awards, and the 2014 Seoul Music Awards, as well as two major bonsang awards for Dark & Wild. The name of the band, Bangtan Sonyeondan, is a combination of "방탄" which means b...

Source: Wikipedia
Advertisement

Latest Tweets

Advertisement