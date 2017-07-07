Bangtan Boys (Hangul: 방탄소년단; RR: Bangtan Sonyeondan), also known as BTS, is a seven-member South Korean boy group formed by Big Hit Entertainment. They debuted on June 13, 2013 with the song "No More Dream". They have won several "New Artist of the Year" awards, including those at the 2013 MelOn Music Awards and Golden Disk Awards, and the 2014 Seoul Music Awards, as well as two major bonsang awards for Dark & Wild. The name of the band, Bangtan Sonyeondan, is a combination of "방탄" which means b...