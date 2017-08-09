Happy Birthday, Whitney Houston: A Life in Photos

Tags: Pop, R&B, Whitney Houston, Photos
Fuse NewsLetter
Keep up to date with the latest news by subscribing to our newsletter.*required
Today would have been Whitney's 54th birthday. We celebrate the music icon with a photo timeline of her illustrious career
AP
Merv Griffin Show
Arista Records
Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images
David Corio/Redferns/Getty Images
Ron Galella, Ltd./Wireimage
Ebet Roberts/Redferns/Getty
George Rose
Albert Ortega
RDA/Getty Images
Ron Galella/WireImage
Ron Galella, Ltd./Wireimage
Ron Galella, Ltd./Wireimage
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Courtesy of Harpo Productions
Samir Hussein
Alicia Gbur
FilmMagic
Kevork Djansezian
User Comments