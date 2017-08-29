FUSE

#HBDMichael

Remembering Michael Jackson: 40 Iconic Moments in Photos

Celebrate MJ's incredible legacy with photos tracing his life and illustrious career. Watch Fuse's HBD music video special all Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, to celebrate the King of Pop's birthday.

August 29, 2017
A halftime spectacular featuring Michael Jackson wows a SB XXVII crowd of better than 98,000 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena

The King of Pop

It's safe to say there will never be another artist quite like Michael Jackson. Always pushing the creative boundaries of music, dance, video, performance and fashion, MJ's influence transcends genre, generation and geography. Go through history with a photo timeline of Michael's life and career.

Al Messerschmidt Archive / Getty Images

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1970: Photo of Jackson 5 Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Where It All Started

At age eight, Michael began sharing lead vocal duties with older brother Jermaine in the family band the Jackson Brothers, an early incarnation of The Jackson 5. 

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1970: Photo of Jackson 5 Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The Rise of The Jackson 5

The Jackson brothers pose with commemorative copies of their 'Third Album' to mark a milestone in sales. 

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1970: Photo of Jackson 5 Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The Jackson 5 Top the Charts

The Jackson 5 shot to fame in the early '70s with a string of No. 1 hits including "I Want You Back," "ABC" and "I'll Be There." 

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

LOS ANGELES - JUNE 1971: Pop singer Michael Jackson of the R&B quintet "Jackson 5" poses for a portrait wearing a Mickey Mou

Born to Be a Star

Michael became the lead vocalist for The Jackson 5 and was immediately the fan favorite of the group. 

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1980: Photo of Michael Jackson Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Cute x 2

Michael with his childhood pet dog in an at-home portrait session. 

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

LOS ANGELES - DECEMBER 18: Michael Jackson and his sister Janet pose for a photo at their Hollywood Hills home on December 1

Family First

Michael with a six-year-old Janet Jackson, who would go on to become an icon in her own right. The two remained extremely close throughout Michael's life. 

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1980: Photo of Michael Jackson Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Living on the Edge

A young Michael poses at the Jackson family's Los Angeles home. 

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

JAMAICA - MARCH 01: Photo of Michael JACKSON and JACKSON FIVE; Posed group portrait, full length L-R Tito, Jackie, Michael,

The Jacksons hit Jamaica

The Jackson 5 pose for a photo during a publicity tour in Jamaica. 

Fin Costello / Redferns

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1980: Photo of Michael Jackson Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Michael & Kermit

Michael poses with a Kermit the Frog toy in a photo shoot for 'Right On!' magazine. 

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

NEW YORK - 1978: The cast of "The Wiz" (L-R Ted Ross, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross and Nipsey Russell) pose for a publicity s

Ease on Down the Road

In 1978 a 20-year-old Michael starred as Scarecrow in Motown's musical film 'The Wiz,' a retelling of 'The Wizard of Oz' featuring an entirely African-American cast. Diana Ross starred as Dorothy in the film. 

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

NETHERLANDS - FEBRUARY 26: Photo of Jackson Five; Jackson Five ( with right Michael Jackson ), Carre, Amsterdam, 26-02-1979,

Life on the Road

Despite a decline in popularity in the late '70s, The Jacksons (formerly The Jackson 5) continued successfully touring around the world. Michael soon hit it solo releasing his adult solo debut 'Off The Wall' in 1979. 

Rob Verhorst / Redferns

'Cause This is Thriller!

Despite the success of 'Off The Wall,' Michael wanted to make an even bigger impact with his next album. 1982's 'Thriller' has since gone on to become the best-selling album of all time. 

Sony Music

Michael Jackson 1983 "Beat It" Video (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)

Just Beat It

Michael films the video for "Beat It," the third single (and second No. 1) off the incredibly successful 'Thriller' album. 

Chris Walter / WireImage

Brooke Shields, Michael Jackson, and Emmanuel Lewis (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

'Thriller' Sweeps The GRAMMYs

Michael brought date Brooke Shields and friend Emmanuel Lewis to The 26th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 1984, where 'Thriller' swept the ceremony winning Jackson a record 8 GRAMMY Awards in one night. 

Ron Galella / WireImage

Michael Jackson attends his mother Katherine Jackson's birthday party on May 4, 1984 at a private location in Los Angeles, Ca

Momma's Boy

Michael was on top of the world in 1984 but still made time to surprise the most important woman in his life, his mother Katherine, at her birthday party. 

Jeffrey Mayer / Getty Images

UNITED STATES - JULY 29: GIANTS STADIUM Photo of Michael JACKSON and JACKSONS and JACKSON FIVE and Jermaine JACKSON, with T

The Victory Tour

Despite solo success Michael joined his brothers once more in 1984 for their final tour as a group, the Victory Tour. 

Ebet Roberts / Redferns

UNITED STATES - JULY 29: GIANTS STADIUM Photo of Michael JACKSON and JACKSONS and JACKSON FIVE, with The Jacksons, performi

The Victory Tour

MJ joined his brothers on the Victory Tour, performing the group's classic hits, but also had the chance to showcase his successful solo material for live audiences. 

Ebet Roberts / Redferns

LONDON - 1990: (UK NEWSPAPERS OUT WITHOUT PRIOR CONSENT FROM DAVE HOGAN. PLEASE CONTACT SALES TEAM WITH ENQUIRIES) Singer M

Michael Jackson Mania

Michael Jackson's popularity continued to grow rapidly around the world. 

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

382639 01: Entertainer Michael Jackson poses with his pet boa constrictor September 15, 1987 in the USA. Jackson, who was the

Michael's Exotic Pets

Famous for his extensive collection of exotic animals, Michael poses with a pet boa constrictor in this 1987 photo. 

Getty Images

Michael Jackson (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

Bad World Tour

The Bad Tour was Michael's first solo world tour, spanning 16 months and 15 countries. 

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Michael Jackson and Tatiana Thumbtzen (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

The Way Ya Make Me Feel!

The Bad Tour was wildly successful, garnering the Guinness World Records title for largest grossing tour in history (at the time). 

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Madonna and Michael Jackson (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

King & Queen of Pop

In 1991 Madonna was invited to perform "Sooner or Later" from her film 'Dick Tracy' at The 63rd Annual Academy Awards. She surprised everyone when she showed up with Michael Jackson as her date to the awards ceremony. 

Ron Galella / WireImage

UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 20: WEMBLEY STADIUM Photo of Michael JACKSON, Michael Jackson performing on stage - Dangerous Tour

The Dangerous World Tour

Michael set out on his Dangerous World Tour in June 1992 in Germany, with all profits to be donated to various charities. 

Peter Still / Redferns

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - JUNE 30: Michael Jackson performs on stage on the Dangerous World Tour at the Feijenoord Stadium on

The Dangerous World Tour

Despite having to cut the tour a month early due to personal illness, the Dangerous tour still ran for over a year, hitting many countries throughout Europe, Asia and South America. 

Rob Verhorst / Redferns

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 31: Michael Jackson performs during the Halftime show as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Buffalo Bills

The Super Bowl XXVII Halftime Show

Although the Dangerous World Tour never made it to the U.S., Michael performed at Super Bowl XXVII in January 1993. Thanks to MJ, this became the first time the Super Bowl audience increased during the halftime show. 

George Rose / Getty Images

VARIOUS, VARIOUS - JUNE 25: Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson in the press room at the 35th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Shri

Michael & Janet Reunite at The GRAMMYs

It was a touching moment when Michael was presented the GRAMMY Legend Award by younger sister Janet Jackson at The 35th Annual GRAMMY Awards. 

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

VARIOUS, VARIOUS - JUNE 25: **IMAGE RESTRICTED - NOT AVAILABLE FOR USE IN A NORTH AMERICAN MAGAZINE COVER UNTIL JULY 31, 200

1995 MTV Video Music Awards

Michael Jackson performs at the 12th Annual MTV Movie Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.  

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Michael Jackson and Slash (Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage)

1995 MTV Video Music Awards

At the 12th annual VMAs, Michael invited former Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash to perform with him during "Black or White" and "Billie Jean." 

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

(FILES): This February 12, 1996 file photo shows US pop star Michael Jackson (L) performing during the filming of his video

Michael Takes Over Rio

Michael caused pandemonium in the streets when he shot the video for "They Don't Care About Us" in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 

AVANIR NIKO / AFP / Getty Images

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 10: Michael Jackson performs on stage during is "HIStory" world tour concert at Ericsson St

The HIStory World Tour

in September 1996 Michael set out on his HIStory World Tour, which would end up being his last, and most successful, world tour. 

Phil Walter

Michael Jackson performs live on stage, Jerudong Park, Brunei, July 16 1996. (Photo by Phil Dent/Redferns)

The HIStory World Tour

The HIStory World Tour hit 58 countries, lasting just over a year and beating Jackson's previous record-breaking Bad World Tour audience numbers. 

Phil Dent / Redferns

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA: South African President Nelson Mandela (L) and US singer Michael Jackson clasp hands at a press con

Michael Jackson & Nelson Mandela

Former South African President Nelson Mandela greets Michael in 1999 at a press conference in Cape Town, South Africa, announcing Michael's latest humanitarian project. 

ANNA ZIEMINSKI / Getty Images

Usher, Michael Jackson & Chris Tucker (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

Michael Jackson: 30th Anniversary Special

Usher and comedian Chris Tucker join MJ on stage during his two-night 30th Anniversary Special at New York's Madison Square Garden in 2001. 

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Justin Timberlake & Michael Jackson (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Michael Jackson: 30th Anniversary Special

Justin Timberlake performs with Michael on stage during his two-night 30th Anniversary Special at New York's Madison Square Garden in 2001. 

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Britney Spears and Michael Jackson (Photo by Kevin Kane/WireImage)

Michael Jackson: 30th Anniversary Special

Michael performs his hit "The Way You Make Me Feel" with Britney Spears during his two-night 30th Anniversary Special at New York's Madison Square Garden in 2001. 

Kevin Kane / WireImage

Michael Jackson performs with Usher, Mariah Carey, *NSYNC, Billy Gilman and others during finale (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

United We Stand

After the September 11 tragedies, Michael helped organize the United We Stand: What More Can I Give benefit concert in Washington D.C. Michael performed alongside artists like Mariah Carey, Usher, Destiny's Child, *NSYNC, Mya, and more. 

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES: US singer Michael Jackson and guitarist Dave Navaro perform during the Democratic National Committe

Michael Jackson & Dave Navarro

Michael is joined by guitarist Dave Navarro for a performance at the Democratic National Committee benefit concert at New York's Apollo Theater in 2002. 

Timothy A. Clary / Getty Images

LONDON - MARCH 05: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK TABLOID NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Michael J

This Is It

In one of his last public appearances Michael held a press conference in London to announce his upcoming This Is It summer residency at London's O2 Arena. 

Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: A holographic image of Michael Jackson performs onstage during the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the

Still Putting on a Show

Proving how much people are still dying to see a Michael Jackson show, the King was resurrected for one night via a hologram onstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards. It was a shocking moment to see Michael back on stage, but the strong reactions it evoked proved how present he still is in our hearts.

Kevin Winter/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP

