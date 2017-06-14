FUSE

Hi Dad

28 Famous Musician Dads and Their Kids

Take a look through our gallery featuring Kanye West, Nick Carter, Louis Tomlinson and other musicians doing that other thing they do—being cool dads. Don't miss 'Who's Your Zaddy?' on Fuse where we count down the 20 Hottest Dads in Music and play movies featuring Hollywood's leading fathers on Sun@2PM

June 14, 2017

Louis Tomlinson

The One Direction singer was the first of his band mates to become a dad, welcoming son Freddie Reign on January 21, 2016. He's said multiple times he's looking forward to having more kids in the future!

Tune into Fuse on Father's Day for Who's Your Zaddy? where we count down the 20 Hottest Dads in Music and feature movies featuring Hollywood's leading fathers like Vin Diesel, André Benjamin, Marlon Wayans and more on Sun@2PM. Find Fuse in your area with our Channel Finder.

Liam Payne

The "Strip That Down" singer was left speechless as he held his precious baby boy in a heartwarming photo he shared on Instagram. 

Liam Payne (@liampayne on Instagram)

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 29: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West with North West and Saint West are spotted in the Upper East Side on A

Kanye West

Kanye, Saint, Kim and North make the NYC streets their own personal runway and we are here for it. 

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

John Legend

One of Hollywood's newest dads, the R&B singer and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their daughter Luna Simone Stephens on April 14, 2016. Play dates with Blue Ivy and North West are probably already scheduled.

John Legend (@johnlegend on Instagram)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo and Dusty Rose Levine attend a ceremony honoring Adam Levine with

Adam Levine

How's this for a super-cute family moment. Behati Prinsloo and Dusty Rose celebrate alongside the singer-dad during his Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Nick Lachey

The former 98 Degrees member share an adorable picture of his family as they spend Easter Sunday together.

Nick Lachey (@nicklachey on Instagram)

Fetty Wap

The "Trap Queen" rapper-singer only recently started sharing personal photos of his children on his social media accounts lately. Thank goodness he did, we love him even more for it.

Fetty Wap (@fettywap1738 on Instagram)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 04: Return of the Jedi" during Entertainment Weekly CapeTown Film Festival Presented By The American Cine

Pete Wentz

The Fall Out Boy bassist and little tyke Bronx are the cutest sci-fi nerds ever. 

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Nick Carter

The Backstreet Boy welcomed his own little boy on April 19, 2016: Odin Reign Carter.

Nick Carter (@nickcarter on Instagram)

ATLANTA - JUNE 11: Recording artist, Andre 3000 Benjamin (L), and his son, Seven Benjamin, attend the VIBE Music Festival at

Andre 3000

Andre 3000 and his little one Seven. Numbers—it's a father/son thing. 

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

https://instagram.com/p/kCgpvLj-dT/

Kevin Jonas

He didn't scorn Taylor Swift and he's not "Jealous": The third Jo Bro Kevin is seen here with his adorable little girl. Let's hope she inherits those guitar skills, huh?

@kevinjonas on Instagram

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 17: Singer Chris Brown and daughter Royalty arrive at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Garden Arena

Chris Brown

You know you're destined to be a daddy's girl when your pop names you Royalty. Here she is in all her glory, giving some real red carpet sass with father Chris Brown.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Joel Madden

The Good Charlotte rocker hangs with daughter Harlow. He and wife Nicole Richie also have a son, Sparrow. 

@joelmadden on Instagram

Jay-Z with daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Photos posted on Jay-Z's Life + Times site

Jay Z

The first father-daughter photo released of Jay with daughter Blue Ivy. All together now: "Awwww!" 

Life + Times (www.lifeandtimes.com)

https://instagram.com/p/23c5-WkoNZ/

Future

Future and former fling Ciara had Future Jr. in May of 2014 and by the looks of it, the two are always down with cuddle time!

@future on Instagram

Usher

Do you think 'The Voice' coach is talking strategy with sons Usher and Naviyd? Or just doodling? 

@howuseeit on Instagram

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 16: Travis Barker arrives at the FOX's "American Idol" Grand Finale at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on May 1

Travis Barker

Behind that tough punk exterior is a dad who takes kids Landon, Alabama and Atiana (from left to right) to red carpet premieres. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Nas

We love this juxtaposition of the tough, tatted rapper with his son Knight... in fish floaties. 

Courtesy of Destiny Jones' Instagram

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 30: Musician Chester Bennington (L) and son Tyler Lee Bennington attend the 2013 MusiCares MAP Fund Ben

Chester Bennington

Who's the better dresser: the Linkin Park frontman or son Tyler? 

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Wiz Khalifa

This will be the "Black and Yellow" rapper's first Father's Day. Son Sebastian was born February 21. 

@amberrose on Instagram

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 07: Musicians Zoe Kravitz andn Lenny Kravitz arrive at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by

Lenny Kravitz

Here's Lenny and daughter Zoe at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Our dad taking us to see 'Iron Man 3' feels a little less glamorous now. Still love ya anyway, Pops! 

Michael Buckner/WireImage

https://instagram.com/p/xr91jxJS0i/

Michael Buble

This cute crooner will melt your heart with a quick glance at his...pacifier? Like father like son!

@michaelbuble on Instagram

MIAMI - MARCH 26: David Guetta, Tim Elvis Guetta and Cathy Guetta backstage during the Ultra Music Festival at Bicentennial P

David Guetta

The EDM king and son Tim sure know how to make a fashion statement. Those shades are killer! (Kind of like that clown tee) 

Vallery Jean/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys and Egypt Daoud Dean attend the Miami Heat vs New York Knicks Playoff Game at

Swizz Beatz

Is son Egypt playing peek-a-boo or did Swizz and mommy Alicia Keys just tell a really embarrassing story? 

James Devaney/FilmMagic

TORONTO, CANADA - MARCH 16: Major Harris and T.I. attend Domani Harris's birthday celebration at Indigo on March 16, 2013 in

T.I.

Stop it with the tough guy face, T.I.! You know you're a Q.T. giving your son a piggyback ride. 

Prince Williams/FilmMagic

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 29: (L-R) Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Trey Smith attend the "After Earth

Will Smith

That's proud pops Will with son Jaden, daughter Willow, wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and son Trey. The gang's all here. 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Chris Martin

Here's a shot of the Coldplay frontman singing directly to daughter Apple Martin. How's that for Take Your Kid to Work Day?

Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow on Instagram)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 11: Robin Thicke (L) and his son Julian Fuego Thicke attend a basketball game between the Oklahoma

Robin Thicke

The "Blurred Lines" singer and his little decked-out L.A. Lakers fan, Julian.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

User Comments

