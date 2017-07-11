FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

Awesome Photos

25 Classic Photos of Lil' Kim Through the Years

Take a peek at some of the most iconic shots of the original Queen Bee

July 11, 2017
Lil Kim poses with her life sized cardboard display at MTV's TRL studio in New York City, promoting her latest album 'Notorio

June 2000

Here we see Kim celebrating the release of her second album by visiting TRL and bringing the best accessory ever: a second version of herself.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Lil' Kim performs at The Source Hip Hop Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California September 15, 2000. (

September 2000

Sometimes an outfit is the best way to express oneself. Other times, a girl's gotta rely on her whip. 

Ron Wolfson/WireImage

Lil' Kim during No Way Out Tour in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

December 1997

Kim's "No Way Out" Tour was her first tour ever, but thanks to her killer rhymes and outrageous outfits like this one, there would be many more to follow. 

KMazur/WireImage

Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes and Lil Kim (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)

1997 MTV Video Music Awards

The Queen Bee with fellow female rap legend Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, looking like the royalty they were and are. 

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Lil' Kim during NYC's HOT 97 FM Radio Celebrates Summer Jam X - Show at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United

2003

Everyone was surprised when Kim made a special appearance at this year's Hot 97 Summer Jam, but not quite as shocked as when she performed 10 years ago and experienced an infamous wardrobe malfunction. 

KMazur/WireImage

Lil' Kim (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

1999 MTV Video Music Awards

Who could forget this getup? We still remember our parents covering our eyes while watching Kim take the stage in this one. 

Ron Galella/WireImage

Gwen Stefani & Lil' Kim wearing Versace during The 2001 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards - Arrivals at The Hammerstein Ballroom in Ne

2001

Kim found herself striking a pose with fellow unconventional fashion icon Gwen Stefani at the VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards. 

KMazur/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: US singer Lil' Kim arrives at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, CA, 27 February 2002.

2002

Kim made a bold entrance at the Grammy Awards wearing this red hot outfit, complete with Chanel motorcycle helmet. You don't see those every day, huh? 

Lucy Nicholson/Getty Images

Pink, Mya, Lil' Kim, and Christina Aguilera with Patti LaBelle performing Lady Marmalade at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards at

2002

That same year at the Grammys, Lil Kim hit the stage with Pink, Mya, Christina Aguilera, and soul legend Patti LaBelle to perform their iconic Moulin Rouge rendition of "Lady Marmalade." The song also earned them a Grammy that night for Best Pop Collaboration. 

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Lil' Kim during her perfomance at BREATHE, a benefit concert for breast cancer research and treatment, produced by Step Up Wo

October 2001

Considering her unabashed reputation for showing off her- ahem -assets, it seemed like a perfect match when Kim performed at a benefit concert supporting breast cancer research, appropriately called "BREATHE." 

Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Lil' Kim during The 4th Annual Urbanworld Film Festival and preview of Kimora new lingerie line "Baby Phat" at Sony Atrium in

August 2000

Lil Kim helped her pal Kimora Lee Simmons premiere the new Baby Phat lingerie line in the best way she knew how: modeling it herself. 

KMazur/WireImage

Lil' Kim (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

September 2000

General stylistic rule of thumb: light on the torso coverage, heavy on the accessories. Take note. 

Ron Galella/WireImage

Lil' Kim during M.A.C. Viva Glam Party at Tuscan Steak Restaurant in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Theo W

February 2001

At the launch party for her campaign with with M.A.C. Viva Glam, Kim was looking appropriately glammed out, keeping the shorts short and the fur long. 

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Sean Paul, on left, with Lil' Kim, and Beenie Man during the release party for Sean Paul's new album "Dutty Rock" at the Soun

November 2002

The Queen Bee cozied up with Sean Paul and Beenie Man at the record release party for Sean Paul's "Dutty Rock." 

Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Lil Kim and Sean "Puffy" Combs during Sean Puffy Combs Restaurant "Justin's" Grand Opening at Justin's in New York City, New

June 2000

Kim and Puffy: the original Nicki and Drake? 

KMazur/WireImage

Dave Matthews, Carter Beauford, Boyd Tinsley and LeRoi Moore of Dave Matthews Band and Lil' Kim (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireI

2001 MTV Movie Awards

Is that Lil Kim's entourage? Oh, nope, it's just Dave Matthews Band looking equally amused as alarmed by Kim rocking one of the most infamous outfits in red carpet history. 

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Lil Kim and Missy Elliot (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

February 1998

Lil Kim and Missy Elliot were two of the hugest pioneers for women in hip hop, which is why seeing this photo makes us feel all warm and fuzzy inside. 

KMazur/WireImage

(NO TABLOIDS) Lil' Kim & Lil' Cease during 15th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria

March 2000

Lil Kim and Lil Cease got their pose on during 15th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Dinner in New York City. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

E 361218 002 5Dec99 New-York-City Lil'Kim Arrives At The 1999 Vh-1/Vogue Fashion Awards. (Photo By Evan Agostini/Getty Image

1999 Vogue Fashion Awards

Lady Gaga who? 

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Lil' Kim during Tommy Hilfiger "Rock Style" Exhibit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New Yo

December 1999

It's a shame that Kim and Nicki have beef, because it seems like their wigs would get along swimmingly. 

Ron Galella/WireImage

Lil' Kim during The Source Hip-Hop Music Awards 2001 at Jackie Gleason Theatre in Miami, Florida, United States. (Photo by KM

2001 Source Hip Hop Awards

Lil Kim never, and we mean NEVER, lets a red carpet opportunity go to waste. 

KMazur/WireImage

Lil' Kim and Missy Elliot during Filming of "Miss You", Aaliyah Tribute Video at Paris Studios in Long Island City, New York,

Friends 4 Friends

Kim and Missy showing off their friendship, while honoring their late friend Aaliah on the shoot of the "Miss You" tribute video in Long Island City, New York.

Theo Wargo

9/3/98 Los Angeles, Ca. Lil' Kim Backstage Kissing Her Award (For Best R&B/Soul Or Rap Music Video) At The Fourth Annual Soul

1998 Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards

We can't be sure if Kim intentionally chose an outfit that would match her trophy for Best Rap Video, but either way, they look just peachy together. 

Julian Wasser/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS - DECEMBER 2: (U.S. TABLOIDS OUT) Rapper Lil' Kim poses with Star Wars characters during the "1st Annual Video Ga

2003 Spike TV Video Game Awards

Hey, maybe Kim is from a far away galaxy in the Star Wars universe. Now that would explain a LOT. 

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1970: Photo of Lil Kim Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

July 1996

Best mug shot ever? Best mug shot ever. 

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Tags: 

User Comments

Most Popular

    Advertisement

    The Latest

    New Video

    Kit Harington Plays Basically Every 'Thrones' Character But Jon Snow

    New Video

    Major Lazer 'Know No Better' Video: Watch a Kid Lead an Awesome Double Life

    You Ready?

    'Stranger Things' Season 2: See the Haunting Teaser & Official Premiere Date

    Lil' Kim performs at The Source Hip Hop Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California September 15, 2000. (Awesome Photos

    25 Classic Photos of Lil' Kim Through the Years

    Web Exclusive

    Fluffy's Hot Spots Ep. 1: Go-Karts & Barbershop Cocktails in Los Angeles

    July 11, 2017

    Top of the K-Pops

    Red Velvet Capture the Taste of Summer With 'Red Flavor'

    July 2017

    Photo of the Day: JHud Stands Up 2 Cancer

    News

    'Moonlight' Director Barry Jenkins Is Planning His Next Movie

    Load More