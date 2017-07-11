FUSE

Bass in Your Face: The Wonderfully Weird Faces of Haim Bassist Este Haim

Este Haim may be the most expressive bassist in rock today. To celebrate HAIM's awesome new album 'Something to Tell You', enjoy her unbridled enthusiasm with our tribute gallery

July 11, 2017

It's hard to overstate our love for L.A. power-pop trio Haim. 'Something to Tell You,' their sophomore album, is one of our favorite LPs of the year. Live, sisters Danielle and Alana play with reckless, youthful energy. But it's bassist Este--specifically her colorful, emotional faces--that has gained a cult following. (There's even a twitter page devoted to it @estebassface.) To celebrate the group, we've compiled some of our favorite poses into one gallery. Rock on, guys! 

John Durgee

The Cousin Itt Face

 

John Durgee

The "Whoa, WTF Is That?" Face

 

Rick Kern/WireImage

The Power Grunt Face

 

John Durgee

The "I'm Judging You" Face

 

C Flanagan/Getty Images

The Power Nap Face

 

John Durgee

The Opera Singer Face

 

Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

The L.A. Cool Face

 

John Durgee

The Finding the Right Note Face

 

Xavi Torrent/Getty Images

The Lion Roar Face

 

John Durgee

The Feeling Myself Face

 

Harry Durrant/Getty Images

The Miley Face

 

John Durgee

The "Something Is Biting My Toe But I'm Gonna Play It Cool" Face

 

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

The Oh-My-God-What-Are-Those-Two-People-In-The-Crowd-Doing Face

 

John Durgee

The Screamer Face

 

John Durgee

