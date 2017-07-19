FUSE

22 Years of 'Clueless': We're Still Totally Buggin'

On July 19, 1995, the Alicia Silverstone-starring teen flick hit theaters, creating a rabid cult following and impacting pop culture for over 20 years. From a TV spin-off to cast reunions and Iggy Azalea's "Fancy," see all the ways 'Clueless' stayed in our hearts

July 19, 2017
Poster for the movie 'Clueless,' 1995. (Photo by Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

​Movie Poster For 'Clueless' - 1995

The original movie poster featuring stars Alicia Silverstone (the superficial Cherilyn "Cher" Horowitz), Stacey Dash (Dionne Davenport, Cher's best friend) and Brittany Murphy (Tai Frasier, the new girl at school who's transformed from ugly duckling into beautiful swan).

Buyenlarge/Getty Images

Stacey Dash and Alicia Silverstone walking and talking on their mobile phones in a scene from the film 'Clueless', 1995. (Pho

'Clueless' On Set

Cher and Dionne using their huge cell phones wearing their signature, matching suit jacket and skirt combos.

Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

Justin Walker and Alicia Silverstone in a scene from the film 'Clueless', 1995. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Getty Images)

Cher Horowitz's Real Identity

Fun fact: Silverstone's iconic character was actually created to be the modern-day version of the titular character of Jane Austen's classic novel Emma.

Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone holding shopping bags in a scene from the film 'Clueless', 1995. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

A 'Clueless' Start of Big Things to Come

Alicia Silverstone parlayed her starring role in Clueless to book further Hollywood films like 1997's Batman & Robin, where she played Batgirl.

Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone during "Clueless" Premiere and Beach Party at Leo Carillo Beach in Malibu, California, United States. (Pho

Hollywood Premiere? Beach Party? Both

Clueless didn't have your typical Hollywood premiere. Instead, all the stars and celebs had a beach party in Malibu. Here's our starlet trudging through the sand.

Ron Galella/WireImage

Brittany Murphy at the Leo Carillo Beach in Malibu, California (Photo by Jim Smeal/WireImage)

Brittany Murphy Got Dirty

Star Brittany Murphy took off her shoes (are those jellys?) to play in some wet sand at the Clueless premiere and beach party.

Jim Smeal/WireImage

David Arquette - "Clueless" Premiere and Beach Party (Photo by Jim Smeal/WireImage)

David Arquette Looked Cute

David Arquette was also at the beach party premiere. At the time, the young actor was getting noticed for roles in movies like Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Jim Smeal/WireImage

Actress Daisy Fuentes attends the 'Clueless' Malibu Premiere on July 7, 1995 at Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu, Californi

Daisy Fuentes Looked Beachy

Actress Daisy Fuentes was also on hand at Clueless' beach premiere party. You remember here for being a VJ on MTV (the first Latina to be one!) and hosting House of Style.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Marcia Cross - "Clueless" Premiere and Beach Party (Photo by Jim Smeal/WireImage)

'Desperate Housewives' Love 'Clueless'

Marcia Cross, who at the time was starring on Melrose Place, attended.

Jim Smeal/WireImage

MALIBU,CA - JULY 7: Actress Stacey Dash attends the "Clueless" Malibu Premiere on July 7, 1995 at Leo Carrillo State Beach in

Dionne Looked Tropical

Stacey Dash (a.k.a. Dionne) opted for a tropical look at the premiere.

Ron Galella, Ltd/WireImage

MALIBU, CA - JULY 7: Deborah Kaplan and Breckin Meyer attend the premiere party for "Clueless" on July 7, 1995 at Leo Carillo

Skateboarding Stoner Brought His Girlfriend

Clueless was Brecklin Meyer's breakthrough role when he played the skateboarding stoner. He'd later start in films like Blue State, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past and Garfield: The Movie. Here he is with his then-girlfriend, screenwriter Deborah Kaplan. The two married in 2001 before divorcing in 2012.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Julie Brown during "Clueless" Premiere and Beach Party at Leo Carillo Beach in Malibu, California, United States. (Photo by R

Coach Stoeger Was Pumped

Julie Brown (who played Coach Stoeger in Clueless) was really happy to be at the beach.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Jenny McCarthy at the Leo Carillo Beach in Malibu, California (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

Jenny McCarthy Was Too

She still looks the same 20 years later.

Ron Galella/WireImage

Yasmine Bleeth at the Premiere of 'Clueless', Leo Carrillo State Beach, Malibu. (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

'Baywatch' Babe at a Beach Premiere

Baywatch star Yasmine Bleeth didn't wear her iconic red bathing suit, but did wear a fetching red dress for the beach.

Ron Galella/WireImage

Stacey Dash, Rachel Blanchard, Elisa Donovan - CLUELESS - Gallery - Shoot Date: July 18, 1996. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/A

'Clueless'...The TV Show

About a year after its theatrical release, Clueless was parlayed into a TV sitcom series on ABC.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Rachel Blanchard - CLUELESS - Gallery - Shoot Date: July 18, 1996. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images)

A New Cher

Alicia Silverstone did not reprise her starring role of Cher Horowitz for the series (reportedly due to wanting to focus on her budding acting career), which led to child star Rachel Blanchard taking on the role.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Rachel Blanchard - CLUELESS - Gallery - Shoot Date: March 22, 1996. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images)

Fuzzy Pens? Check

In true Cher form, the TV star did still had her signature fuzzy pen.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Stacey Dash - CLUELESS - Gallery - Shoot Date: July 18, 1996. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images)

Still Dionne

Stacey Dash continue playing Dionne for the TV series.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

CLUELESS - Gallery - Shoot Date: July 18, 1996. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images)

BFFs

As if you knew two better best friends.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Donald Faison - CLUELESS - Gallery - Shoot Date: July 26, 1996. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images)

​Donald Faison Got Upgraded

Donald Faison was upgraded from minor character in the original film to a starring role in the TV series. Today, we know him for his roles in Scrubs and The Exes.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

ELISA DONOVAN - CLUELESS - Gallery - Shoot Date: July 26, 1996. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images)

Amber's Back

Elisa Donovan also reprised her role as the out-there Amber.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Rachel Blanchard, Stacey Dash, Elisa Donovan - CLUELESS - Gallery - Shoot Date: July 18, 1996. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/A

Riding in Style

Cher, Dionne and Amber wouldn't be caught dead riding in anything but this white-hot jeep.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

'Clueless'-Inspired Books

To celebrate the 15-year anniversary of Clueless in 2010, the film's director Amy Heckering published a book about all the background info, titled As If!: The Oral History of Clueless that included interviews with Heckering as well as the cast and crew. We have a feeling sales are going to start picking up again...

Simon & Schuster Publishing/Touchstone Books

Reunited!

Fast forward to 2012 and Entertainment Weekly brought together the cast for their annual Reunion Issue that celebrated the movie's 17-year anniversary.

Entertainment Weekly

'Clueless'-Inspired Fashion

In 2013, fashion brand Wildfox used Clueless as the inspiration for their spring line. We'd say they were definitely ahead of the trend.

Mark Hunter

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 06: Mona May, Amy Heckerling, Stacey Dash, Stephanie Allain, Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan atten

Reunited...again!

A majority of the cast reunited at the Film Independent's pre-festival outdoor screening of Clueless in Los Angeles. Director Amy Heckerling stands alongside stars Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, and Elisa Donovan.

Araya Diaz/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 06: Stephanie Allain, Mona May, Amy Heckerling, Stacey Dash, Elisa Donovan and Alicia Silverstone atten

Inspiring Style

Two young girls show off their Clueless style for the reunited cast.

Araya Diaz/WireImage

So "Fancy"

And, of course, the most recent wave of Clueless mania came when Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX perfectly recreated scenes from the film for their "Fancy" video—a seven-week No. 1 hit.

Iggy Azalea on Vevo

