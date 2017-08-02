FUSE

Throwback Photos

20 Insane Artist Stage Dives in Lollapalooza History

Some artists just can't help but get close to their fans—literally. From Lady Gaga's wild plunge to Pete Wentz surfin' the crowd, look back at some famous stage divers from past Lollapaloozas

August 2, 2017
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 29: Diplo performs in concert with Major Lazer on Day 2 of the 25th anniversary Lollapalooza at Gra

Diplo with Major Lazer

Diplo performs in concert with Major Lazer on Day 2 of the 25th anniversary Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 29, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

CHICAGO - AUGUST 06: Lady Gaga jumps into the crowd with Justin Tranter of Semi Precious Weapons at Lollapalooza at Grant Pa

Lady Gaga & Semi Precious Weapons

Lady Gaga jumps into the crowd with Justin Tranter of Semi Precious Weapons at Lollapalooza on August 6, 2010 in Chicago, IL.

Read all of our Lollapalooza 2015 coverage!

Roger Kisby/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 31: Kevin McKeown of Black Pistol Fire crowd surfs at the BMI Stage at Grant Park on July 31, 2015 in Chi

Black Pistol Fire

Kevin McKeown of Black Pistol Fire crowd surfs at the BMI Stage at Grant Park on July 31, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. 

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Jared Leto of 30 Seconds to Mars (Photo by J. Shearer/WireImage)

30 Seconds to Mars

Jared Leto of 30 Seconds to Mars performs at Lollapalooza on August 17, 2003 in Chicago, IL. 

J. Shearer/WireImage

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 05: Pete Wentz of Black Cards crowd surfs during their performance on the BMI Stage during 2011 Lollapal

Pete Wentz

Pete Wentz crowd surfs during Lollapalooza on August 5, 2011 in Chicago, IL. 

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 03: Matt Shultz of Cage the Elephant performs during the 2014 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 3, 20

Cage the Elephant

Matt Shultz of Cage the Elephant performs during Lollapalooza on August 3, 2014 in Chicago, IL. 

Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 05: Alice Glass of Crystal Castles performs onstage during 2011 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 5,

Crystal Castles

Alice Glass of Crystal Castles crowd surfs at Lollapalooza on August 5, 2011 in Chicago, IL. 

Roger Kisby/Getty Images

NEW YORK - AUGUST 1995: Moby crowd surfing during a performance at Lollapalooza in August 1995 in New York City, New York. (P

Moby

Moby crowd surfing during a performance at Lollapalooza in August 1995 in New York City. 

Catherine McGann/Getty Images

CHICAGO - AUGUST 04: Emanuel Lundgren of I'm From Barcelona performs at Lollapalooza on August 4, 2007 in Chicago, lllinois.

I'm From Barcelona

Emanuel Lundgren of I'm From Barcelona performs at Lollapalooza on August 4, 2007 in Chicago, IL. 

Rob Loud/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 07:Asher Roth performs onstage during the 2009 Lollapalooza Music Festival at Grant Park on August 7, 20

Asher Roth

Asher Roth performs during Lollapalooza on August 7, 2009. 

Roger Kisby/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 05: Singer Bebe Rexha of the Black Cards performs during 2011 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 5, 20

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha of the Black Cards performs at Lollapalooza on August 5, 2011 in Chicago, IL. 

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 8: Jon Foreman of Switchfoot performs as part of Lollapalooza 2010 at Grant Park on August 8, 2010 in Ch

Switchfoot

Jon Foreman of Switchfoot performs as part of Lollapalooza on August 8, 2010 in Chicago, IL. 

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Davey Havok of AFI performs during the 2010 Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park on August 7, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois.

AFI

Davey Havok of AFI jumps into the crowd at Lollapalooza on August 7, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 06: Kamtin Mohager of The Chain Gang of 1974 performs on the BMI Stage during 2011 Lollapalooza at Grant

The Chain Gang of 1974

Kamtin Mohager of The Chain Gang of 1974 is carried by the corwd at Lollapalooza August 6, 2011 in Chicago, IL. 

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

SAN JOSE, CA - AUGUST 02: Vinnie Dombrowski and Sponge perform at Lollapalooza 1996 at Spartan Stadium on August 02, 1996 in

Sponge

Vinnie Dombrowski of Sponge at Lollapalooza 1996 on August 2, 1996 in San Jose, CA. 

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 03: Tim Delaughter of the The Polyphonic Spree performs at Lollapalooza 2007 on August 3, 2007 in Grant

The Polyphonic Spree

Tim DeLaughter of the The Polyphonic Spree performs at Lollapalooza 2007 on August 3, 2007 in Chicago, IL. 

Dove Shore/Getty Images

Rapper Hollywood Holt performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 2, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Gary Mille

Hollywood Holt

Hollywood Holt performs during Lollapalooza on August 2, 2008 in Chicago, IL. 

Gary Miller/FilmMagic

CHICAGO - AUGUST 03: M.I.A. performs at the Lollapalooza Festival on August 3, 2007 in Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. (Phot

M.I.A.

M.I.A. performs at Lollapalooza on August 3, 2007 in Chicago, IL. 

Dove Shore/Getty Images

UNITED STATES - AUGUST 14: LOLLAPALOOZA Photo of Corey GLOVER and LIVING COLOUR, Corey Glover performing on stage, audience

Living Colour

Corey Glover of Living Colour stage dives at Lollapalooza on August 14, 1991. 

Ebet Roberts/Redferns

Matthew Shultz of Cage the Elephant performs during 2011 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 7, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois.

Cage the Elephant

Matthew Shultz of Cage the Elephant performs during Lollapalooza on August 7, 2011 in Chicago, IL. 

Scott Legato/WireImage

