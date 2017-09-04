FUSE

Queen of IG

Beyoncé's 25 Most Adorable Instagram Photos

In honor of Beyoncé's 36th birthday, check out the cute, touching moments the private superstar has shared with the world. Celebrate Queen Bey with Fuse's one-hour special #HBDBeyonce today at 9AM

September 4, 2017

The Twins Have Arrived

Bey took to IG to formally announce the birth of her twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, on their 1-month birthday. 

 

Beyoncé (@beyonce on Instagram)

The Carter Push Party

Look how proud and in love Jay-Z is with his Queen at the couple's "push party" just before the birth of twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

Beyoncé (@beyonce on Instagram)

Gettin' Silly on Snapchat

Although fans have yet to find it, this cute shot with Blue Ivy is PROOF that Bey does indeed have a (secret) Snapchat...We'd know that deer lens anywhere!

Beyoncé (@beyonce on Instagram)

Barbie Beyoncé Supports Her Sis

Right after Solange dropped her critically acclaimed A Seat at the Table album, Bey showed more support by posting this adorably random IG of her doll record shopping for Solo's project.

Beyoncé (@beyonce on Instagram)

Happy Mother's Day

Imagine Beyoncé actually was your mom? Blue Ivy actually gets to wish Bey "happy Mother's Day" every. single. year.

Beyoncé (@beyonce on Instagram)

Showing the BeyHive Some Love

On Valentine's Day, Beyonce and Blue Ivy sent kisses to all their fans

Beyoncé (@beyonce on Instagram)

Jay Z & Blue Ivy

Can you say #FamilyGoals 

Beyoncé (@beyonce on Instagram)

Sister, Sister

In this throwback pic, Beyoncé shows us that the bond between her and Solange started young... 

Beyoncé (@beyonce on Instagram)

Beyoncé & Solange

...and they're still as close as ever 

Beyoncé (@beyonce on Instagram)

Halloween

For Halloween, Beyonce and Blue Ivy dressed up as "Rhythm Nation"-era Janet Jackson and her brother Michael Jackson! 

Beyoncé (@beyonce on Instagram)

Past & Future

This side-by-side photo of Beyonce, Blue Ivy with her mother tiny and baby Bey has us in our feels 

Beyoncé (@beyonce on Instagram)

Casual Boat Time

Can we just take the time to appreciate the matching bathing suits worn by Bey and Blue? Too cute! 

Beyoncé (@beyonce on Instagram)

Snuggle Up

All together now: "Awwww!"

Beyoncé (@beyonce on Instagram)

'VOGUE'

"The real cover girl" Beyoncé captioned this sweet pic 

Beyoncé (@beyonce on Instagram)

Reunited & It Feels So Good

At the 30th Annual Stellar Awards Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Beyoncé perform together onstage, and we can't stop fawning over moment 

Beyoncé (@beyonce on Instagram)

Michelle & Beyoncé

Destiny's Child may be gone, but the bond is there forever 

Beyoncé (@beyonce on Instagram)

Winning at Everything

Remember when Beyoncé surprised us with her game-changing surprise album? Remember when she went to Dave & Buster's to celebrate the drop of that album? 

Beyoncé (@beyonce on Instagram)

Vacation Time

During their vacation in Italy, Blue is positively adorable in hair bows 

Beyoncé (@beyonce on Instagram)

'On the Run' Tour

Not many couples can do what Jay and Bey did on their tour, which is why these two are too cute for words

Beyoncé (@beyonce on Instagram)

Jay Z & Blue Keeping It Cool

The cute pairing show off a trophy from this year's Super Bowl, where Beyoncé dominated the stage with her "Formation" halftime performance. 

Beyoncé (@beyonce on Instagram)

Kisses!

Blue fixing Beyoncé's bow is definitely aww-worthy. But what makes the moment even better is that she's doing it on a fancy boat that none of us can ever afford. 

Beyoncé (@beyonce on Instagram)

Suit Up!

Beyoncé and Jay Z looked very lawyer-chic when they attended the premiere of friend Usher's 'Hands of Stone' NYC premiere. 

Beyoncé (@beyonce on Instagram)

A PDA Moment

The husband-and-wife pair posed in front of their favorite wall for this very cute moment. And how chic are their outfits? 

Beyoncé (@beyonce on Instagram)

Duck Face

Leave it to Queen Bey to make a typically cheesy duck lips pose oh so cute! 

Beyoncé (@beyonce on Instagram)

Mother-Daughter Time

Beyoncé and her princess Blue Ivy spent some stylish quality time together at an New York City park. 

Beyoncé (@beyonce on Instagram)

