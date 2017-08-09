FUSE

Photo Feature

Whitney Houston Through The Years: 20 Unforgettable Looks

There's no question that Whitney's impact in music will last forever. In memory of the icon, look back at her most striking fashions throughout her career

August 9, 2017
Singer Whitney Houston photographed in February 1982 when she was a senior in high school (her first session with a professio

February 1982

Whitney Houston photographed in 1982, her first session with a professional photographer.

Jack Mitchell/Getty Images

MERRILLVILLE, IN - JANUARY 1985: Singer Whitney Houston performs at the Holiday Star Theatre in Merrillville, Indiana in JAN

January 1985

Whitney Houston performs at the Holiday Star Theatre in Merrillville, Indiana in January 1985. 

Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

American singer Whitney Houston (1963 - 2012) in concert, circa 1986. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

1986

Whitney Houston performs in concert, circa 1986. 

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 25: Singer Whitney Houston attends the 28th Annual Grammy Awards on February 25, 1986 at Shrine Audi

February 1986

Whitney Houston attends the 28th Annual Grammy Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. 

Ron Galella/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 20: Whitney Houston at the 1987 Grammy Awards on February 20, 1987 in Los Angeles, Califo

February 1987

Whitney Houston at the 1987 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. 

Chris Walter/WireImage

Whitney Houston performing at Jones Beach in New York on August 16, 1987. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)

August 1987

Whitney Houston performs at Jones Beach in New York. 

Ebet Roberts/Redferns

American singer Whitney Houston (1963 - 2012) in concert, 1988. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

1988

Whitney Houston in concert. 

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Whitney Houston attends the 15th Annual American Music Awards (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

January 1988

Whitney Houston attends the 15th Annual American Music Awards. 

Ron Galella/WireImage

NEW YORK CITY - MARCH 2: Singer Whitney Houston attends the 30th Annual Grammy Awards on March 2, 1988 at Radio City Music

March 1988

Whitney Houston attends the 30th Annual Grammy Awards on March 2, 1988 at Radio City Music Hall. 

Ron Galella/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - CIRCA 1990: LOS ANGELES, CA - Whitney Houston Archive on Circa 1990 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by

1990

Whitney Houston makes an appearance in Los Angeles, California. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Whitney Houston performs on stage, Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 25th September 1991. (Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns)

September 1991

Whitney Houston performs on stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands. 

Rob Verhorst/Redferns

Whitney Houston attends the 1993 Billboard Music Awards

December 1993

Whitney Houston attends the 1993 Billboard Music Awards. 

Ron Galella/WireImage)

Whitney Houston performs on stage in 1996. (Photo by Phil Dent/Redferns)

1996

Whitney Houston performs on stage in 1996. 

Phil Dent/Redferns

NEW YORK: Whitney Houston performs during an AmFar Benefit Concert in New York City in December 1998.

December 1998

Whitney Houston performs during an AmFar Benefit Concert in New York City. 

L. Busacca/Getty Images

Singer Whitney Houston performing at the 1999 Brit Awards at Earl's Court, 16th February 1999. (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns

February 1999

Whitney Houston performs at the 1999 Brit Awards at Earl's Court. 

Mick Hutson/Redferns

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 23: Singer Whitney Houston attends the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards on February 23, 2000 at Staples Cen

February 2000

Whitney Houston attends the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. 

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Whitney Houston during MTV VMA 2000 Stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jeff

September 2000

Whitney Houston on stage during the 2000 MTV VMAs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Whitney Houston performs during the 2004 World Music Awards (Photo by Tony Barson/WireImage for ABC Television Network)

September 2004

Whitney Houston performs during the 2004 World Music Awards. 

Tony Barson/WireImage for ABC Television Network

Singer Whitney Houston performs at the 2009 GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons honoring Clive Davis at the Beverly Hilton Hotel

February 2009

Whitney Houston performs at the 2009 GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons honoring Clive Davis at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. 

Larry Busacca/WireImage

Whitney Houston performs at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, Ca

November 2009

Whitney Houston performs at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California. 

Kevin Mazur/AMA2009/WireImage

    Load More