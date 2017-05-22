FUSE

BBMAs 2017: The Best Onstage & Backstage Photos

Drake meets Céline Dion, Cher makes us believe in life after love and BTS wins big. See all the best photos from the 2017 BBMAs

May 22, 2017
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Actor/singer Cher performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 2

Cher

Cher performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Singer Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Music group BTS and singer Halsey (C) attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on Ma

BTS & Halsey

BTS and singer Halsey attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Singer Camila Cabello attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in L

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Chris Polk/BBMA2017/Getty Images for DCP

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Recording artists Andrew Taggart (L) and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers perform onstage during the 20

The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers perform onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: (L-R) Recording artists Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Drake attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at

Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj & Drake

Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Drake attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Singer Camila Cabello performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on M

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Rapper Lil Wayne attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Ve

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Chris Polk/BBMA2017/Getty Images for DCP

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Recording artist Nicki Minaj and DJ David David Guetta perform onstage during the 2017 Billboard Mus

Nicki Minaj & David Guetta

Nicki Minaj and David David Guetta perform onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Recording artist Celine Dion performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Are

Céline Dion

Céline Dion performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Singer Lorde performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 20

Lorde

Lorde performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Music group BTS accepts the Top Social Artist award onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards a

BTS

BTS accepts the Top Social Artist award onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artists Baka (L) and Drake perform during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at The Fountains

Baka & Drake

Baka and Drake perform during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at The Fountains of Bellagio on May 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Ethan Miller/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: BTS attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

BTS

BTS attends the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Chris Polk/BBMA2017/Getty Images for DCP

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Tish Cyrus (L) and singer Miley Cyrus attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on Ma

Tish Cyrus & Miley Cyrus

Tish Cyrus and Miley Cyrus attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Honoree Cher (R) accepts the Billboard Icon Award from singer Gwen Stefani onstage during the 2017 B

Gwen Stefani & Cher

Honoree Cher accepts the Billboard Icon Award from singer Gwen Stefani onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Rapper Drake (C) accepts the Top Artist award onstage with songwriters, producers and father Dennis

Young Money

Drake accepts the Top Artist award onstage with songwriters, producers and father Dennis Graham during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Singer Cher performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 201

Cher

Cher performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Singer Halsey performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2

Halsey

Halsey performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Recording artists Drake (L) and Celine Dion attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena

Drake & Céline Dion

Drake and Céline Dion attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

