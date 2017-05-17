FUSE

Right Footed: Behind-the-Scenes Documentary Photos

Check out some great shots from the filming of Director/Producer Nick Spark's 'Right Footed' documentary about Jessica Cox's life, mentoring, and humanitarian trips around the world. 'Right Footed' premieres Saturday, May 20 at 8P/7c on Fuse.

May 17, 2017

Jessica Cox Speaks in Ethiopia

Jessica Cox speaking at Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia and demonstrating how she can open and drink a can of lemonade with her feet. Jessica's journey to Ethiopia to promote rights for people with disabilities is shown in the award-winning documentary Right Footed.

Molly Feltner for RightFootedMovie.com

Jessica Cox Puts in Her Contacts

Jessica Cox, who was born without arms, puts in her contact lenses with her toes.

Courtesy of RightFootedMovie.com

Jessica Cox Ties Her Shoes

Jessica Cox, who was born without arms, ties her sneakers with her toes, before putting them on her feet.

Courtesy of RightFootedMovie.com

Jessica Cox About to Take Off

Jessica Cox is the world's only armless airplane pilot — she flies with her feet. Here she stands in the cockpit of an Ercoupe.

Courtesy of RightFootedMovie.com

Jessica Cox in the Cockpit

Jessica Cox, the world’s only armless airplane pilot, sits in the cockpit of an Ercoupe.

Glenn Davis for RightFootedMovie.com

Jessica Cox's High Kick

Jessica Cox has earned two Taekwondo black belts.

Courtesy of Jessica Cox/RightFootedMovie.com

Jessica Cox and Husband Patrick

Two-time Taekwondo black belt Jessica Cox poses with her husband Patrick Chamberlain, who she met in martial arts classes.

Courtesy of Jessica Cox/RightFootedMovie.com

Jessica Cox's Wedding

Jessica Cox gets married to her former Taekwondo instructor Patrick Chamberlain.

Courtesy of RightFootedMovie.com

Jessica Cox's Wedding

Jessica Cox at her wedding with her friend Ira, who was also born without arms. Ira caught Jessica's flowers at the bouquet toss!

Hilary Stewart for RightFootedMovie.com

Jessica Cox Heads to Washington

Jessica Cox with her husband Patrick at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. during a trip to lobby for the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) Treaty. Jessica is a major proponent of the treaty.

Courtesy of RightFootedMovie.com

Jessica Cox, Guinness World Record Holder

Jessica Cox poses with her Guinness Book of World Records medal, which she won in 2008 by becoming the first person to fly an airplane with her feet.

Courtesy of Jessica Cox

Jessica Cox, Mentor for Children With Disabilities

Jessica Cox walks with young Grace, who was also born without arms. Since winning her wings Jessica has served as a mentor for children with disabilities and their families.

Courtesy of RightFootedMovie.com

Jessica Cox With Students in Ethiopia

Jessica Cox poses with girls outside a school in Harar, Ethiopia. Jessica’s trip there to promote disability rights with NGO Handicap International USA is shown in the award-winning documentary Right Footed.

Molly Feltner for RightFootedMovie.com

Jessica Cox Writes With Her Feet

Jessica Cox signs an autograph with her feet for Hodan, who was born with cerebral palsy. Jessica’s trip to Ethiopia to promote disability rights with NGO Handicap International USA is shown in the award-winning documentary Right Footed.

Molly Feltner for RightFootedMovie.com

Jessica Cox Writes With Her Feet

Jessica Cox writes with her foot for Ethiopian student Hodan.

Courtesy of RightFootedMovie.com

Jessica Cox Tours a Town in Ethiopia

Jessica Cox walks with Nebiha, who lost her leg as a result of an infection. Jessica traveled to Ethiopia to promote disability rights with Handicap International USA.

Hilary Stewart for RightFootedMovie.com

Jessica Cox's Inspiring Message

Jessica Cox uses her foot to write "I can" on a blackboard at a school abroad.

Molly Feltner for RightFootedMovie.com

Jessica Cox Meets Children With Disabilities

Jessica Cox speaks to a group of children with disabilities in Ethiopia. Jessica traveled to Ethiopia to promote disability rights with Handicap International USA.

Courtesy of RightFootedMovie.com

Jessica Cox Greeted by Tarikou

Jessica Cox is greeted by a young Ethiopian boy named Tarikou. Jessica traveled to Ethiopia to promote disability rights with Handicap International USA.

Molly Feltner for RightFootedMovie.com

Jessica Cox and the 'Right Footed' Crew

Jessica Cox shown in Ethiopia with her husband Patrick Chamberlain and a film crew including director Nick Spark.

Hilary Stewart for RightFootedMovie.com

Jessica Cox Visits a Filipino Refugee Camp

Jessica Cox visits a Filipino refugee camp in the wake of Typhoon Haiyan. Jessica’s moving journey to the disaster zone on behalf of NGO Handicap International USA is shown in the award-winning documentary Right Footed.

Molly Feltner for RightFootedMovie.com

Jessica Cox Surveys Land in the Philippines

Jessica Cox surveys a grounded ship left in the wake of Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines. Jessica’s moving journey to the disaster zone on behalf of NGO Handicap International USA is shown in the award-winning documentary Right Footed.

Molly Feltner for RightFootedMovie.com

Jessica Cox in the Philippines

Jessica Cox addressing the House of Representatives of the Philippines, talking about rights for those with disabilities. Jessica's trip is shown in the award-winning documentary Right Footed.

Courtesy of RightFootedMovie.com

Jessica Cox and 'Right Footed' Director Nick Spark

Jessica Cox with Nick Spark, Director and Producer of the documentary Right Footed. The film tells the story of Jessica’s efforts to become fully independent, her decision to earn a pilot’s license and her work as a disability rights advocate in the USA and abroad.

Courtesy of RightFootedMovie.com

Jessica Cox at the 'Right Footed' Premiere

Jessica Cox at the Hollywood premiere of the movie Right Footed that tells the story of her life. Jessica became fully independent and learned to type with her toes and drive a car with her feet, and she gained fame as the world’s first armless airplane pilot.

Courtesy of RightFootedMovie.com

Jessica Cox at the 'Right Footed' Premiere

Jessica Cox interviewed on the carpet for the Hollywood premiere of the documentary Right Footed about her life.

Courtesy of RightFootedMovie.com

Jessica Cox and the 'Right Footed' Crew at the Premiere

Jessica Cox with (L to R) Handicap International's Jeff Meer, Right Footed director Nick Spark, and her husband Patrick Chamberlain, at the Hollywood premiere of the documentary.

Courtesy of RightFootedMovie.com

