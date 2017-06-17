FUSE

The Best Photos From Firefly 2017

Lil Dicky jumps into the crowd, Tyler Joseph brings out his dad and AFI rocks out. See all the awesome live photos from the 2017 Firefly Music Festival

June 17, 2017
DOVER, DE - JUNE 16: Rapper Lil Dicky performs onstage during the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 16, 2017 in Dover, Del

Lil Dicky

Lil Dicky performs onstage during the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 16, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Firefly

DOVER, DE - JUNE 16: Davey Havok of AFI performs onstage during the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 16, 2017 in Dover, D

AFI

AFI performs onstage during the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 16, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Firefly

DOVER, DE - JUNE 16: Damian Kulash of OK GO performs onstage during the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 16, 2017 in Dove

OK GO

OK GO performs onstage during the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 16, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Firefly

DOVER, DE - JUNE 16: Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots perform onstage during the 2017 Firefly Music Festiv

Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots perform onstage during the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 16, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Firefly

DOVER, DE - JUNE 16: Rivers Cuomo of Weezer performs onstage during the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 16, 2017 in Dove

Weezer

Weezer performs onstage during the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 16, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Firefly

DOVER, DE - JUNE 16: Rapper NF performs onstage during the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 16, 2017 in Dover, Delaware.

NF

NF performs onstage during the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 16, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Firefly

DOVER, DE - JUNE 16: Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots runs over the crowd in an inflatable ball during the 2017 Firefly Music F

Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots runs over the crowd in an inflatable ball during the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 16, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Firefly

DOVER, DE - JUNE 16: Davey Havok of AFI performs onstage during the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 16, 2017 in Dover, D

AFI

AFI performs onstage during the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 16, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Firefly

DOVER, DE - JUNE 16: Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots (L) performs onstage with his father in celebration of Father's Day d

Tyler Joseph & His Dad

Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots (performs onstage with his father in celebration of Father's Day during the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 16, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Firefly

DOVER, DE - JUNE 16: DJ Flume performs onstage at the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 16, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. (Pho

Flume

Flume performs onstage at the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 16, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Firefly

