Photos: The Faces of Future LGBTQ History

"From the very start of his music career, Troye Sivan has been an out, loud and proud singer, thanks to growing up on YouTube. The Australian YouTuber-turned-singer uses same-sex pronouns but sings and writes about topics and experiences in a way that is so universal that anyone can relate. The 21-year-old has acquired a massive online following (including 6.7 million YouTube subscribers, 7.2 million Instagram followers and 5.2 million Twitter followers) with his star only rising since his first Top 40 hit 'Youth'..."
