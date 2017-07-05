FUSE

Hot Shots: Big Freedia Hits 2017 Essence Music Festival

Check out behind-the-scenes photos of our very own Queen of Bounce at the 2017 Essence Music Festival

July 5, 2017

Big Freedia

Big Freedia at Essence Festival 2017 on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. 

Frank Ishman for Fuse

Big Freedia

Behind the scenes with Big Freedia at Essence Festival 2017 on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. 

Frank Ishman for Fuse

Big Freedia and Niecy Nash

Big Freedia and Niecy Nash at Essence Festival 2017 on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. 

Frank Ishman for Fuse

Big Freedia

Big Freedia at Essence Festival 2017 on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. 

Frank Ishman for Fuse

Big Freedia and Nana Churcher

Big Freedia and talk show host Nana Churcher at Essence Festival 2017 on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. 

Frank Ishman for Fuse

Big Freedia

Big Freedia talking with New Orleans Z1059 at Essence Festival 2017 on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. 

Frank Ishman for Fuse

Big Freedia

Big Freedia speaks with The Radio Therapy Network at Essence Festival 2017 on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. 

Frank Ishman for Fuse

Big Freedia, Shaun Ross & Ty Hunter

Big Freedia, Shaun Ross & Ty Hunter on the 'Girls Trip' Red Carpet at Essence Festival 2017 on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. 

Frank Ishman for Fuse

Big Freedia

Big Freedia on the 'Girls Trip' Red Carpet at Essence Festival 2017 on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. 

Frank Ishman for Fuse

Big Freedia and Rocsi Diaz

Big Freedia and model Rocsi Diaz at Essence Festival 2017 on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. 

Frank Ishman for Fuse

Big Freedia and Julee Wilson

Big Freedia and Essence Fashion & Beauty Director Julee Wilson at Essence Beauty & Style Expo 2017 on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. 

Frank Ishman for Fuse

Big Freedia and Julee Wilson

Big Freedia and Essence Fashion & Beauty Director Julee Wilson at Essence Beauty & Style Expo 2017 on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. 

Frank Ishman for Fuse

Big Freedia

Big Freedia at Essence Beauty & Style Expo 2017 on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. 

Frank Ishman for Fuse

Big Freedia, Julee Wilson and The GlamTwinz

Big Freedia, Julee Wilson and The GlamTwinz at Essence Beauty & Style Expo 2017 on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. 

Frank Ishman for Fuse

Big Freedia and The GlamTwinz

Big Freedia and The GlamTwinz at Essence Beauty & Style Expo 2017 on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. 

Frank Ishman for Fuse

Big Freedia and Zuri Hall

Big Freedia and Zuri Hall at Essence Festival 2017 on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. 

Frank Ishman for Fuse

