FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

Yum!

Behind the Scenes: Gabriel Iglesias Kicks Off 'Fluffy's Food Adventures' in Los Angeles

The boys are back! Fluffy and his hungry crew hit up the City of Angels for Oaxacan delicacies, home-cooked Thai dishes, chili-dusted corn on the cob and more. Catch the Season 3 premiere of 'Fluffy's Food Adventures' Tuesday, July 11 at 10 PM!

    July 7, 2017

    Say Cheese!

    Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias snaps a selfie with Guelaguetza chef Bricia Lopez.

    (Shoutout to the photobomber in the back.)

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Group Shot

    Martin and Gabe get cozy with their Guelaguetza hosts.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Get in My Belly

    Mmm, just look at that gorgeous plate of mole chilaquiles!

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Forkfuls of Fun

    More laughs, more friends, more food!

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Home-Cookin'

    Check out the stove skills at Tasty Food To Go, a Thai and Laotian food spot in Long Beach.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Options

    From Panang Curry and papaya salad to Po Tak and fried chicken, Tasty Food To Go features quite the menu!

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Stir-Fry All Day

    Spices, spices, spices!

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Freshly Made

    Authentic Oaxacan cuisine is the focus of Guelaguetza.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Horchata Time!

    Guelaguetza's colorful twist on the traditional (and delicious!) rice-based beverage.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Behind the Counter

    Fluffy and Lopez present their plate of mole chilaquiles.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Corn Man

    This one-man stand serving Mexican-style corn on the cob brought BIG smiles to Gabe and Alfred's faces.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    A Perfect Combo

    Be careful with that spicy chili powder!

    Fuse Media Inc.

    That Line, Tho

    The line stretches waaay back for Corn Man!

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Mr. Fries Man

    Say hello to the man who brings you—you guessed it—french fries!

    Fuse Media Inc.

    All Flavor No Grease

    This Mexican food truck specializes in fresh, decadent quesadillas.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Top It Off

    Can't have enough sour cream!

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Storefront

    The entrance to a beautiful world of quesadillas.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Chef Keith

    G Reilly and Gabe pose with All Flavor No Grease chef, Keith.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    😍

    All the fixings, please!

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Poppa Green

    No AFNG quesadilla is complete without a healthy drizzle of their signature Poppa Green sauce.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Late Night Cravings

    Alfred and Gabe grab a bite to eat before the day ends.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Handfuls of Fries

    Gabe, Mr. Fries Man and Rick show their love for the spud.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Teamwork

    Nothing but smiles in the Guelaguetza kitchen!

    Fuse Media Inc.

    A Quick Trim

    Fluffy visits Lam's Barber & Beauty Salon, housed in the same building as Tasty Food To Go.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    #Selfie

    Lookin' good, Fluffy!


    Don't miss the Season 3 premiere of Fluffy's Food Adventures Tuesday, July 11 at 10 PM, and witness the Fluffy crew take on LA eats!

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Tags: 

    User Comments

    Most Popular

      Advertisement

      The Latest

      News

      Is Gerard Way's 'The Umbrella Academy' Coming to Netflix?

      Royalty

      Hear Blue Ivy's Showstopping Rap on a Jay-Z Bonus Track

      Yum!

      Behind the Scenes: Gabriel Iglesias Kicks Off 'Fluffy's Food Adventures' in Los Angeles

      July 07, 2017

      KCON 2017

      K.A.R.D & Wanna One Added to KCON 2017 LA Lineup

      KCON 2017

      Twice Talk Songwriting & Being a Multinational Group at KCON

      Battle of the Superhero DJs

      Here's Why DJ Khaled Is Marvel & Calvin Harris Is DC

      WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 28: Matt Skiba, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker arrive at Blind Dragon on April 28, 2016 in West HolNews

      Blink-182's Next Album Will Be 'More Experimental'

      Make It Happen!

      Will Drake Appear in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2?

      Load More