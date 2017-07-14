FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

Behind the Scenes

First Look: 'Fluffy's Food Adventures' Takes on Washington D.C.

Gabe and his crew get familiar with beer, whiskey, chili dogs and loaded fries in the nation's capital. Don't miss an all-new 'Fluffy's Food Adventures' this Tuesday at 10 PM on Fuse!

    July 14, 2017

    Iconic Dogs

    Rick and Gabe proudly show off their induction into the Ben's Chili Bowl fan club.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Anyone Hungry?

    Fluffy arrives at whiskey-soaked tavern Rebellion, which offers quite the diverse food menu.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Egg-Cellent Instructions

    Show those yolks who's boss!

    Fuse Media Inc.

    So Devilish

    Gabriel Iglesias: Professional Deviled Duck Eggs Maker

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Sgt. Slaughter 💪

    Fluffy poses with none other than WWE veteran Sgt. Slaughter.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    1, 2 Punch

    Martin and Gabe test their boxing skills.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    👀

    What could possibly distract Fluffy from that beautiful meal?

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Cheers to D.C.

    The crew sips on Rebellion's famous whiskey.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Military Meal, Anyone?

    Fluffy peeps a pack of "Mexican Style Chicken Stew," courtesy of MRE.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Winding Down

    Gabe and Martin kick back at St. Arnold's Mussel Bar.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Bar Bites

    Fluffy and Martin are presented with a grand feast at St. Arnold's Mussel Bar.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    You Fancy, Huh?

    Fluffy checks out the Flemish Beef Carbonade, a dish consisting of beef, onions and herbs slow-cooked in Flemish Sour Beer and served over frites.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    All Smiles

    Gabe and Rick are truly, truly excited about their Ben's Chili Bowl shirts.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    St. Arnold's Mussel Bar

    Swing by for a vast selection of Belgian beers and mussels & frites!

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Serious Ink

    Fluffy is slightly taken aback by this dude's back tats.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Belgian Hops

    Cheers to Belgian craft beers!

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Training Day

    Fluffy continues his military training to help burn off those pesky calories.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    The Crew

    G Reilly, Rick, Fluffy, Martin and Alfred prepare for a day of food and workouts.

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Rebellion!

    Can't say no to some fine whiskey!

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Feed Fluffy!

    More fries, more fries! Catch an all-new Fluffy's Food Adventures Tuesday at 10 PM on Fuse!

    Fuse Media Inc.

    Tags: 

    User Comments

    Most Popular

      Advertisement

      The Latest

      News

      Gwen Stefani Is Releasing New Music This Year!

      News

      See the First Look at Disney's 'Star Wars' Land

      Behind the Scenes

      First Look: 'Fluffy's Food Adventures' Takes on D.C.

      July 14, 2017

      News

      'Walking Dead' Stuntman Dies After On-Set Accident

      List

      Supa Dupa Fly: Missy Elliott's 20 Best Videos

      Congrats Bey!

      Beyoncé Shares First Pic of Twins: See the Best Reactions

      Web Extra

      Damon Wayans Jr.: Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow First Date

      Web Extra

      Anjelah Johnson: Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow First Date

      Load More