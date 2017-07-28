FUSE

Behind the Scenes

First Look: 'Fluffy' Goes Donut-Crazy in Atlanta

Gabe and the crew experience Hotlanta's most famous donuts and burgers before hitting up a...cryotherapy chamber? Catch an all-new 'Fluffy's Food Adventures' Tuesday at 10 PM!

    July 28, 2017

    Extra Fluff, Please

    Hmm...how much marshmallow fluff can Fluffy handle?

    Getting Hands-On

    Gabe teams up with Sublime Doughnuts founder Kamal Grant.

    A-Town

    The A-Town Cream is one of Sublime Doughnut's signature items.

    Cryo Buddies

    Friends who do cryotherapy together stay together!

    Cryo Club

    The Fluffy crew stops by the Cryo Club of Atlanta to see what all the hype is about.

    Locked In

    Fluffy hits the cryotherapy chamber!

    DDP Yoga

    Fluffy heads out to Smyrna, Georgia, to hang with DDP Yoga founder Diamond Dallas Page.

    🍩 Donuts Galore 🍩

    Kamal, Alfred Robles and Fluffy bond over some tasty pastries.

    Moose Ears

    It's a good look on you, Kamal!

    G Reilly

    That drink must be STRONG 👌

    Antlers, Anyone?

    Pick a pair, any pair!

    Hotlanta Burgers

    The Vortex Bar & Grill is famous for having "the best burgers in Atlanta," including the Classic Coronary, the Holy Guacamole and its intense Coronary Bypass Burgers.

    Cheeese!

    Quick, make a funny face!

    Game On

    Fluffy tries his hand at playing airsoft at SS Airsoft.

    Go Team!

    Say hello to Atlanta's most feared airsoft crew.

    Martin Gets Cryo-ed

    He looks like he's...having fun?

    Airsoft Action

    Fluffy and G Reilly make a formidable airsoft pairing.

    Fluffy

    The man of the hour, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias!

    All Done!

    Fluffy presents his beautiful Sublime-made donut.


    Don't miss Fluffy in Atlanta on an all-new Fluffy's Food Adventures Tuesday at 10 PM on Fuse!

