Linkin Park Through the Years: 13 Classic Photos

Tags: Rock, Metal, Linkin Park, Photos
Fuse NewsLetter
Keep up to date with the latest news by subscribing to our newsletter.*required
Between winning countless awards, their philanthropic endeavors, unforgettable tours, and more, Linkin Park's illustrious career has impacted music, culture and fans in an unforgettable way
M. Caulfield/WireImage
Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Annamaria DiSanto/WireImage
Marc Andrew Deley/FilmMagic
L. Cohen/WireImage for The Recording Academy
Matthew Simmons/WireImage
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Jordi Vidal/Getty Images
YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images
Christopher Polk/AMA2012/Getty Images for AMA
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Photo by Jason Squires/WireImage
Scott Dudelson/WireImage
User Comments