Throwback Photos

35 Totally 'TRL' Moments: Revisiting the MTV Classic

With news that MTV is bringing back 'Total Request Live' we're looking back at some of our fave moments in that famous MTV studio in New York's Times Square

August 2, 2017
Members of the N'SYNC pose with Carson Daly at MTV Studios in New York City's Times Square on January, 26, 2000. (photo by To

*NSYNC

Justin, J.C., Lance, Joey and Chris stopped by the MTV studios for TRL in early 2000.

Todd Plitt

Marilyn Manson and Carson Daly at the MTV studios in New York during an episode of TRL during 'Spankin New Music Week'. 11/1

Marilyn Mason

The rock star stopped by MTV's Total Request Live for Spankin' New Music Week in 2000.

Scott Gries/ImageDirect

(NO TABLOIDS) Britney Spears during "Spankin New Music Week" on MTV's "TRL" - November 6, 2001 at the MTV's TRL Studio in

Britney Spears

The pop queen hands out copies of her hit Britney album to fans in the TRL audience in 2001.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

Will Smith & Carson Daly during Will Smith Visits MTV's "TRL" - October 31, 1999 at MTV Studios in Times Square in New York C

Will Smith

The A-list actor and rapper hit up TRL on Halloween 1999, just before the new Willennium–oops, we mean millennium.

KMazur/WireImage via Getty Images

Destiny's Child, whose album 'Survivor' was released today, during Hip Hop Week on MTV's TRL, a special week of hip hop musi

Destiny's Child

Remember when the iconic girl group payed a visit in their matching blue suede cowgirl outfits to promote their new album Survivor on the day it dropped in 2001?

Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Carson Daly and Jennifer Lopez during Jennifer Lopez Visits MTV's "TRL" - November 2, 2001 at MTV's TRL studio in New York Ci

J.Lo

On the heels of her #1 album J.Lo and movie The Wedding Planner, Jennifer Lopez spends a little year end quality time with Carson Daly on TRL.

KMazur/WireImage

Fans holds signs in memory of actress and R & B singer Aaliyah during TRL outside of the MTV studios in New York City. 8/28

Fans Remember Aaliyah

Fans holds signs in memory of R&B singer and actress Aaliyah outside of the MTV studios just days after her tragic death in a plane crash in August 2001.

Scott Gries/Getty Images

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey during Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey Perform on MTV's "TRL" and Promote Their New Reality S

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey

Or when the former Newlyweds performed summer of 2003?

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Avril Lavigne at the Avril Lavigne Visits MTV's "TRL" - Airing April 18, 2007 at MTV Studios, Times Square in New York City,

Avril Lavigne

She Could Be Your Girlfriend: Avril Lavigne had a little something to say to the TRL audience while promoting her third studio album The Best Damn Thing in 2007.

Jason Kempin/FilmMagic

Shakira teaches fans how to belly dance during "Spankin New Music Week" on MTV's "TRL" - November 9, 2001 at MTV's Time Squar

Shakira

Shakira teaches some lucky fans how to belly dance on TRL in fall 2001.

KMazur/WireImage via Getty Images

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and Ozzy Osbourne backstage at MTV's TRL (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

P. Diddy & Ozzy Osbourne

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and Ozzy Osbourne hang out backstage at TRL in 2001.

KMazur/WireImage via Getty Images

Actresses Kim Kardashian, Carmen Electra and Vanessa Minnillo visit MTV's "TRL" at the MTV studios in Times Square on August

Kim Kardashian, Carmen Electra and Vanessa Minnillo

Does anyone remember the Disaster Movie starring Kim Kardashian and Carmen Electra? Here they joined TRL's Vanessa Minnillo back in 2008.

George Napolitano/FilmMagic

Usher talks with Carson Daly on TRL at the MTV Studios in New York City on the day that his new album, 8701, was released. 8

Usher

R&B superstar Usher flashes his million-dollar smile while chatting with TRL host Carson Daly.

Scott Gries/ImageDirect via Getty Images

No Doubt and Carson Daly during MTV Celebrates "TRL's" 1000th Show - October 23, 2002 at MTV Studios- Times Square in New Yor

No Doubt

Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young joined Carson Daly for 2002's MTV Celebrates TRL's 100th show

KMazur/WireImage

Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. with Carson Daly on MTV's TRL in the MTV Times Square Studios in New York City, 8/20/01. Photo by Fr

Freddie Prinze Jr.

The hunky actor stopped by TRL to hang with Carson in 2001.

Frank Micelotta Archive/Image Direct via Getty Images

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Charlotte Arnold,Cassie Steele,Sarah Barrable-Tishauer and Nina Dobrev of Degrassi visit MTV's TRL a

Charlotte Arnold, Cassie Steele, Sarah Barrable-Tishauer and Nina Dobrev

Cast members of Degrassi: The Next Generation kicked it on the show in 2008. 

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Joel Madden and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte during Hilary Duff Guest Hosts and Kelly Rowland and Good Charlotte Visit MTV'

Good Charlotte

Benji and Joel went acoustic for a 2007 performance.

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

NEW YORK - APRIL 23: (U.S. TABS OUT) Actress Lindsay Lohan appears on stage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan started having secrets as far back as 2004 when she appeared on TRL.

Scott Gries/Getty Images

NEW YORK - DECEMBER 29: (U.S. TABS OUT) Hip-hop artist Kanye West (L) and Adam Levine perform during a pre-taped segment for

Kanye West and Adam Levine

Kanye West and Adam Levine performed "Heard 'Em Say" during a pre-taped segment for MTV's New Year Of Music in 2005 at the TRL Studios.

Brad Barket/Getty Images

Dylan and Cole Sprouse visit MTV's TRL at MTV studios in Times Square on October 14, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by George

Dylan & Cole Sprouse

How suite it is! The Suite Life of Zack & Cody stars stopped by in 2008.

George Napolitano/FilmMagic

NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Lady GaGa visits MTV's "TRL" at MTV studios on August 12, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCa

Lady Gaga

Gaga made her only appearance on TRL to tell us all about her debut single "Just Dance" in August of 2008.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers with fans on MTV's "TRL" at MTV studios on August 12, 2

The Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers sat with [crying] fans in 2008.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

TRL GALLERY - Monique Coleman, Corbin Bleu, Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron 2008

Monique Coleman, Corbin Bleu, Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens, and Zac Efron

The Cast of High School Musical 3 stops by the TRL studios in the fall of 2008.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

NEW YORK - JULY 18: Actress and singer Miley Cyrus co-hosts MTV's "TRL" at the MTV studios in Times Square on July 18, 2008

Miley Cyrus

The actress and singer co-hosted with a classic pair of black chucks.

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

NEW YORK - JANUARY 17: (U.S. TABS OUT) My Chemical Romance lead singer Gerard Way performs on stage during MTV's Total Reque

My Chemical Romance

The pop-punk band performed their lead single "I'm Not Okay (I Promise) off of Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge in 2005.

Scott Gries/Getty Images

NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Singer Rihanna, host Damien Fahey, and singer Taylor Swift on the set of MTV's TRL on June 17, 2008 at M

Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Damien Fahey

Swift co-hosted alongside Damien Fahley and the Good Girl Gone Bad made a quick appearance.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

NEW YORK - JUNE 21: (U.S. TABS OUT) MTV VJ's Damien Fahey, Vanessa Minnillo and singer Christina Aguilera appear on stage d

Christina Aguilera

TRL hosts Damien Fahey and Vanessa Minnillo (now Vanessa Lachey) chat with the pop diva in 2006 when her Back to Basics album dropped.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Olivier Martinez and Angelina Jolie during Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler and Angelina Jolie Visit MTV's "TRL" - March 8, 2004 at MTV

​Olivier Martinez and Angelina Jolie

Promoting their steamy film Taking Lives, the two actors hit the TRL studios. 

KMazur/WireImage

NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: (U.S. TABS OUT) (R-L) Actors Ed Westwick, Penn Badgley, and Chace Crawford appear onstage during MTV

Ed Westwick, Penn Badgley and Chace Crawford

The heartthrobs of Gossip Girl back in '07.

Scott Gries/Getty Images

Sum 41 and Carson Daly during Sum 41 Surprises Fans by Giving Away Epiphone Guitars on MTV's "TRL" - October 14, 2004 at MTV

Sum 41

That time the band surprised fans with a guitar give away in 2004. 

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Island Def Jam Music Group

Vanessa Minnillo and Adam Brody during Brandy and Adam Brody Visit MTV's "TRL" - May 4, 2004 at MTV Studios, Time Square in N

Adam Brody

The O.C. star was clueless when trying to answer former host Vanessa Minnillo's question.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Actresses Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn visit MTV's "TRL" at the MTV studios in Times Square

Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn

The cast of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants came together and played a guessing game.

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Tokio Hotel visit MTV's "TRL" at MTV studios on August 5, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo

Tokio Hotel

Germany-based rock band did a Q&A on the studio stage.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

NEW YORK - JANUARY 30: (U.S. TABS OUT) Singer Pink appears onstage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square

P!nk

One of the singer's many appearances on TRL over the years.

Scott Gries/Getty Images

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Host Lyndsey Rodrigues interview's actor Robert Pattinson on MTV's "TRL" at MTV studios on November

Robert Pattinson

Former host Lyndsey Rodrigues interviewed the Twilight star ahead of the movie release during TRL's final month on air.

Charles Eshelman/WireImage

