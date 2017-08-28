FUSE

MTV VMAs 2017: The Best Photos From the Night

Fifth Harmony, Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry and more! See all the unforgettable moments (and some you didn't see) from the 2017 VMAs

August 28, 2017
INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: (L-R) Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, and Ally Brooke of Fifth Harmony perform onsta

Fifth Harmony

Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, and Ally Brooke of Fifth Harmony perform onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.  

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: (L-R) Tomo Milicevic, Jared Leto and Shannon Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars attend the 2017 MTV V

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Tomo Milicevic, Jared Leto and Shannon Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.  

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Big Freedia attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood,

​Big Freedia

Big Freedia attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.  (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Rich Fury/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Cardi B (C) performs during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in In

Cardi B

Cardi B performs during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27,

​Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.  

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Host Katy Perry speaks onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27,

Katy Perry

Host Katy Perry speaks onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.  

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Savage and Amber Rose arrive at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 i

​21 Savage and Amber Rose

21 Savage and Amber Rose arrive at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.  

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Ed Sheeran (L) and Lil Uzi Vert perform onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The For

​Ed Sheeran and Lil Uzi Vert

Ed Sheeran and Lil Uzi Vert perform onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. 

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017

​DJ Khaled, Asahd & Nicole Tuck

DJ Khaled, Nicole Tuck and their son Asahd attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.  

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Bebe Rexha (C) with The Chainsmokers' Andrew Taggart (L) and Alex Pall (R) speak onstage during t

Bebe Rexha and The Chainsmokers

Bebe Rexha and The Chainsmokers speak onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.  

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 24: Singer Demi Lovato performs during a pre-taping for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato performs during a pre-taping for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Casino Resort on August 24, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  

David Becker/Getty Images for MTV

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Chance the Rapper and actor Yara Shahidi attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on A

​Chance the Rapper and Yara Shahidi

Chance the Rapper and Yara Shahidi attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Jack Antonoff of musical group Bleachers

​Jack Antonoff and Bleachers

Jack Antonoff and his band Bleachers performs at 2017 The MTV Video Music Award's Pre-Show

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards 2017 in Inglewood, California, on August 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO

​Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards 2017 in Inglewood, California, on August 27, 2017. 

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: (L-R) Andy Hurley, Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz and Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy attend the 2017 MTV

Fall Out Boy

Andy Hurley, Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz and Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Kyle performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in I

​Kyle

Kyle performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: (L-R) Carey Hart, Willow Sage Hart and Pink attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum o

Pink, ​Carey Hart & Willow Sage Hart

Carey Hart, Willow Sage Hart and Pink attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.  

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Miley Cyrus (L) and Millie Bobby Brown pose during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum o

​Miley Cyrus and Millie Bobby Brown

Miley Cyrus and Millie Bobby Brown pose during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.  

John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Paris Jackson walks onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 201

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.  

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: (L-R) Jack Barakat of All Time Low, Tyler Posey and Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low attend the 2017

All Time Low & Tyler Posey

Jack Barakat of All Time Low, Tyler Posey and Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.  

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Lorde performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in

​Lorde

Lorde performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. 

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Pink (L) performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017

​Pink

Pink performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: (L-R) Brandon Arreaga, Nick Mara, Zion Kuwonu, Edwin Honoret and Austin Porter of PrettyMuch atte

PrettyMuch

Brandon Arreaga, Nick Mara, Zion Kuwonu, Edwin Honoret and Austin Porter of PrettyMuch attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.  

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards 2017, In Inglewood, California, on August 27, 2017. / AFP PHO

​Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards 2017, In Inglewood, California, on August 27, 2017. 

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Pete Davidson (L) and Tiffany Haddish speak onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The

​Pete Davidson and Tiffany Haddish

Pete Davidson (L) and Tiffany Haddish speak onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.  (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Kesha (L) and Susan Bro backstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 2

​Kesha and Heather Heyer's Mom, Susan Bro

Kesha and Susan Bro backstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.  

Matt Winkelmeyer/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Katy Perry (2nd L) performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August

​Katy Perry

Katy Perry performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.  

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 20

​Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.  

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

