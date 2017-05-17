FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Interview

Amir Obè on His First Major Label Release 'NØTÇW,' Calls It 'A Very Personal Record'

"The reaction from the project has been great. It’s definitely just doing real well. It has an organic pick up," the Detroit rappers tells Fuse

A year after releasing Won't Find Love in the HillsAmir Obè has returned with his debut EP under Def Jam NØTÇW (None of the Clocks Work). The rapper formerly known as Phreshy Duzit stopped by to discuss his path of contributing with Drake for "Star67" to being signed to Def Jam. 

“Co-producing with Drake was a real dope process. Him just reaching out kind of validated what I was doing at the time," the 27-year-old tells Fuse. "We just sent ideas back and forth, didn’t force anything and just, you know, we came out with that and it was a dope song.”

Despite his departure with Atlantic Records and being an independent artist since 2014, Obè has given the industry a second go-round and details Def Jams support on the seven-track project. 

“Releasing this project through Def Jam has been—I mean—a new experience this is my first really major release. The fact that we have the support and just a lot hands on it as far as marketing and like sharing with the world so it's definitely a great look to have you know more people pushing it and having the great support.”

Next up, watch Kendrick LamarTinashe and more discuss the The Drake Effect and what it's like to get a co-sign from the Toronto rapper:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Top of the K-Pops

Twice Go Intergalactic With 'Signal' Single

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Host James Corden speaks onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February News

James Corden Hosting the GRAMMYs Again in 2018

Interview

Rag'n'Bone Man Talks Hip-Hop's Impact on His Signature Sound

Nick Carter and Aaron Carter (Photo by John Sciulli/WireImage for YMI JEANSWEAR INTERNATIONAL)R.I.P.

Aaron & Nick Carter React to Dad Bob Carter's Tragic Death

GTFO

Man Sues Text-Messaging Date for $17 for Ruining 'Guardians 2'

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Singers Katy Perry (L) and Miley Cyrus arrive at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY GalNews

Miley Cyrus Says Katy Perry's 'I Kissed a Girl' Is About Her

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Kesha attends Billboard Women In Music 2016 on December 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by MonNews

Kesha Pens Gripping Essay on Eating Disorder & Bullying Struggles

INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 (Weekend 2) of the Coachella Valley Music K.Dot 2020

High Schooler's Kendrick Lamar Portrait to Be Displayed in U.S. Capitol

Load More