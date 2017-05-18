FUSE

Podcast

'Besterday' Podcast: The Jessica & Ashlee Simpson Appreciation Episode

Bianca Gracie & special guest, social media influencer/NYC event curator Shenae Curry, look back at all their favorite memories of the talented pop sisters

Hey home skillets! Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved.

You guys requested it and I answered: this week is all about Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson! Hot New Hip-Hop on-air host and creator of the On The Rocks happy hour series  Shenae Curry joins us for this special episode where we're celebrating the legacy of the talented sisters. And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates. 

Listen and subscribe to Besterday on iTunes!

In this episode, we chat about:

—Our favorite songs from the ladies
—Why Ashlee had the better music compared to Jessica
— Ashlee's alleged comeback for 2017
—Our early memories of becoming a fan of the singers
—Breaking down the recent battle of the live TV musicals from ABC, Fox and NBC

And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

Listen above now, and be sure to subscribe and listen on iTunes. Got thoughts on the episode or what you want to hear on the show next week? Chat with Bianca on Twitter or join the conversation using the #Besterday hashtag!

Find Bianca on Twitter at @BiancaEnRogue  
Find Shenae on Twitter at @ShenaeCurry    

To keep the Besterday spirit alive throughout your week, stream/subscribe to this playlist of our favorite throwback songs below (we'll continue to add with each episode):

Want even more Besterday goodies? Listen to last week's episode with guest co-host Rachel Sonis where we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Arctic Monkeys' Favourite Worst Nightmare album:

