'Besterday' Podcast: 'The Eminem Show' Turns 15, Celebrating the Rapper's Mad Genius

Hey homies! Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved. This week, we are joined by event host/media personality/founder of What's The Move NYC—Taqee Bond! In the podcast's first episode about hip-hop, we're celebrating the wild and iconic era that was Eminem's The Eminem Show album, which is celebrating is 15th anniversary. And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates. Listen and subscribe to Besterday on iTunes!

In this episode, we chat about: —Our favorite songs from The Eminem Show

—How the rapper was able to get away with all the raw themes he discussed

—Eminem's brilliance of playing into his white privilege

—The endless reboot announcements including: Scarface, Disney XD's Ducktales, That's So Raven and Resident Evil (this one is definitely unnecessary...) And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

