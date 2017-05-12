FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Interview

B.o.B Completes His 'Elements' Project with New Album 'Ether'

The rapper discusses how the concept of chi inspired his first studio album since 2013

After dropping mixtapes Water, Fire, Earth and AirB.o.B is back with a full-length album to round out his Elements project. Titled Ether, the LP marks the rapper's first studio album since Underground Luxury in 2013.

"Ether refers to the etheric realm in which all matter and all energy move through," he tells Fuse, explaining that his album represents the fifth element. "A lot of the Eastern traditions and beliefs recognize chi, the energy that you can't see. It's the unseen."

Rather than take on all of the production work himself, the 28-year-old "opened the doorway for more outside influences" this time around. "To finish it off with the fifth element—with the Ether tape—I wanted to make it more of a grandiose grand finale."

"When I put out the Elements projects...it was literally just artistic expression that turned into a following and a movement," he recalls. "The history of my discography has been like Alice In Wonderland. It's like going down this rabbit hole."

Next, throw it back to 2013 when B.o.B talked personal style and Underground Luxury with Fuse News:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

CARSON, CA - MAY 13: Katy Perry attends 102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, CalifoNews

Katy Perry Is Officially Your New 'American Idol' Judge

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 27: Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs at Bellahouston Park on August 27, 2016 in Glasgow, ScNews

Fall Out Boy Start 'Young and Menace' Video Contest for Teen Filmmakers

DVD coverBattle of the TV Musicals

'The Little Mermaid' Live TV Musical Coming to ABC

Werk It

See Brendon Urie Work Those 'Kinky Boots' In This Teaser

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE - "Jimmy Kimmel Live" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that iNews

Jimmy Kimmel Hosting the Oscars Again in 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 15: Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs at the 4th Annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure concert Benefiting the PLive Performance

Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'The Sky Is a Neighborhood' Live

New Trailer

Watch the Michael Jackson Biopic 'Searching for Neverland' Trailer

MIAMI, FL - MAY 13: Desiigner and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (R) attend Paramount Pictures' World Premiere of 'Baywatch' on MMay 2017

Photo of the Day: Desiigner & The Rock Are ‘Baywatch’ Bros

Load More