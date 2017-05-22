Dreamcar Discuss Organically Finding Their Sound: Watch

Longtime No Doubt and AFI fans have eagerly anticipated Dreamcar's debut since rumors of the supergroup's existence emerged last year. Comprised of AFI frontman Davey Havok and No Doubt's Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young, Dreamcar stopped by Fuse to discuss their formation and creative process.

The No Doubt guys revealed that Havok was the first person they wanted to invite to the group. "I figured he was somewhat interested when he took the dinner date that we offered," Young jokes.

But in all seriousness, Havok was swept away by the group's track "After I Confessed," which inspired him to fully get on board with Dreamcar. "It was immediately inspirational...This really speaks to a part of me that I haven't expressed in this way musically before," he says.