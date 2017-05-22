FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Interview

Dreamcar Discuss Organically Finding Their Sound: Watch

"We weren't really considering [our sound] in relation to AFI or No Doubt or Blaqk Audio or XTRMST," AFI frontman Davey Havok told Fuse

Longtime No Doubt and AFI fans have eagerly anticipated Dreamcar's debut since rumors of the supergroup's existence emerged last year. Comprised of AFI frontman Davey Havok and No Doubt's Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young, Dreamcar stopped by Fuse to discuss their formation and creative process.

The No Doubt guys revealed that Havok was the first person they wanted to invite to the group. "I figured he was somewhat interested when he took the dinner date that we offered," Young jokes.

But in all seriousness, Havok was swept away by the group's track "After I Confessed," which inspired him to fully get on board with Dreamcar. "It was immediately inspirational...This really speaks to a part of me that I haven't expressed in this way musically before," he says.

Once officially formed, Dreamcar worked together secretly for over a year. Despite each member's prior group projects, the quartet never felt pressured to produce a certain type of sound.

"We weren't really considering [our sound] in relation to AFI or No Doubt or Blaqk Audio or XTRMST," Havok explains. "When we began this, it was just out of a desire to create—to create something we enjoyed and something that was fun."

Next, throw it back to 2012 when No Doubt talked to Fuse's Alexa Chung about overcoming poverty, death and break-ups:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Interview

Dreamcar Discuss Organically Finding Their Sound: Watch

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 05: (L-R) Actress Lea Seydoux, Margot Robbie, singer Rihanna, actresses Lupita Nyong'o and Elizabeth OThank You, Internet

The Rihanna & Lupita Nyong'o Movie Is Actually Happening!

So Meta

All Time Low Take Our 'Which Pop-Punk Band Are You?' Quiz

News

'Bride of Frankenstein' to Join 'The Mummy' in 'Dark Universe'

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MAY 02: Tom Holland pose during a press conference at Grand Hyatt on May 2, 2017 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (PNews

Tom Holland Going From Spider-Man to Video Game Star in New Movie

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MAY 13: Chester Bennington singer member of the band Linkin Park performs live on stage at Autodromo de INews

Linkin Park Singer Tells Salty Fans to 'F--king Meet Me Outside'

BIRMINGHAM, AL - APRIL 07: Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco performs onstage at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on April 7, 2017News

See How Brendon Urie Describes New P!ATD Music

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Matthew Assante, Waka Flocka, Billy McFarland and Ja Rule attend "Whisper Wednesdays" at PNews

Fyre Festival Reportedly Under FBI Investigation

Load More