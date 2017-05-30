FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Web Exclusive

Fluffy Off the Menu Episode 1: Mole Chilaquiles in Los Angeles

Gabriel Iglesias and Bricia Lopez show Fluffy fans how to cook up an indulgent Oaxacan specialty

In addition to featuring even more delicious local eats, the newest season of Fluffy's Food Adventures just got better with the launch of Fluffy Off the Menu, a digital series where Gabriel Iglesias hits the stove to cook other chefs' renowned dishes.

This week's episode celebrates Bricia Lopez's mole chilaquiles, a traditional Oaxacan dish sold at Guelazuetza, one of Los Angeles' first Oaxacan restaurants.

A dish that traditionally takes hours and even days to make, mole chilaquiles involves blending tomatoes, chicken broth, chocolate, chorizo, cheese, spices and, of course, tortillas! Watch as guest chef Fluffy tries his hand at cooking this elaborate dish—while also being introduced to chapulines.

Relive last season's best food moments below, and get ready for Los Angeles' best eats in the Season 3 premiere of Fluffy's Food Adventures Tuesday, July 11 at 10/9c on Fuse!

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Spotlight

Future Asian & Pacific History Month: Jason Momoa

Hot Song

Hear 2 Chainz & Travis Scott New '4 AM' Collaboration

News

Fifth Harmony Announce New Single 'Down' ft. Gucci Mane

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Joan Grande (L) and singer Ariana Grande pose in the Music Choice Lounge backstage at the 201News

Ariana Grande's Mother Shares Statement After Manchester Attack

Web Exclusive

Fluffy Off the Menu Episode 1: Mole Chilaquiles in Los Angeles

Cartoon Network Excecutive Portraits, 26363_001We Are the Crystal Gems

'Steven Universe' Creator Rebecca Sugar: What to Expect From Soundtrack

Riz Ahemd, Dinah Jane of Fifth Harmony, Constance WuGallery

Photos: The Faces of Future Asian & Pacific History

Spotlight

Future Asian & Pacific History Month: Charlotte Cho

Load More