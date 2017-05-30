Fluffy Off the Menu Episode 1: Mole Chilaquiles in Los Angeles

In addition to featuring even more delicious local eats, the newest season of Fluffy's Food Adventures just got better with the launch of Fluffy Off the Menu, a digital series where Gabriel Iglesias hits the stove to cook other chefs' renowned dishes.

This week's episode celebrates Bricia Lopez's mole chilaquiles, a traditional Oaxacan dish sold at Guelazuetza, one of Los Angeles' first Oaxacan restaurants.