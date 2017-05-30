Fluffy Off the Menu Episode 1: Mole Chilaquiles in Los Angeles
In addition to featuring even more delicious local eats, the newest season of Fluffy's Food Adventures just got better with the launch of Fluffy Off the Menu, a digital series where Gabriel Iglesias hits the stove to cook other chefs' renowned dishes.
This week's episode celebrates Bricia Lopez's mole chilaquiles, a traditional Oaxacan dish sold at Guelazuetza, one of Los Angeles' first Oaxacan restaurants.
A dish that traditionally takes hours and even days to make, mole chilaquiles involves blending tomatoes, chicken broth, chocolate, chorizo, cheese, spices and, of course, tortillas! Watch as guest chef Fluffy tries his hand at cooking this elaborate dish—while also being introduced to chapulines.
Relive last season's best food moments below, and get ready for Los Angeles' best eats in the Season 3 premiere of Fluffy's Food Adventures Tuesday, July 11 at 10/9c on Fuse!
