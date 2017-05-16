FUSE

#AskFluffy Ep. 1: Gabriel Iglesias Talks Favorite Comedians

Joined by fellow 'Fluffy's Food Adventures' cast member Alfred Robles, Fluffy answers fan-submitted questions about comedians, voice effects and overly large packages

In honor of the upcoming new season of Fluffy's Food Adventures, we're kicking off a three-part digital series featuring fan-submitted questions for show star Gabriel Iglesias.

Joined by his two puppies and fellow cast member Alfred Robles—question reader and moral support provider—Fluffy revealed his top three comedians and his favorite sound effect voice to make.

Things took an interesting turn when Robles read the third and final question: "Have you seen the guy with the 19inch...?"

Fluffy, after assuring viewers that he has not seen it in person, replied, "If I had what he had right now, there's no way I could wear these shorts!"

Check out the first episode of #AskFluffy, and be sure to catch the Season 3 premiere of Fluffy's Food Adventures Tuesday, July 11 at 10/9c on Fuse! Get ready for the crew's third cross country food tour with a look back at last season's greatest food moments:

