Here's What's Going Down This Season on 'Fluffy's Food Adventures'
After dropping mashups of the best food, workouts and wild moments (so far) from Fluffy's Food Adventures, we're finally unveiling a Season 3 sizzle reel that's sure to make your mouth water.
This season, join Gabriel Iglesias and his crew as they discover local eats in Los Angeles, Harlem, Nashville, New Orleans, D.C. and Atlanta. Featuring plenty of fried foods, spices and even live crickets, the Season 3 menu definitely doesn't disappoint.
Oh, and expect the Fluffy team to link up with a few celebrities along the way. Snoop Dogg, Sgt. Slaughter, Brooke Eden and more keep Fluffy entertained on his latest cross-country food tour.
Get pumped for the return of Fluffy's Food Adventures Tuesday, July 11 at 10/9c on Fuse! Until then, relive last season's best food moments below:
