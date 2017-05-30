Here's What's Going Down This Season on 'Fluffy's Food Adventures'

After dropping mashups of the best food, workouts and wild moments (so far) from Fluffy's Food Adventures, we're finally unveiling a Season 3 sizzle reel that's sure to make your mouth water.

This season, join Gabriel Iglesias and his crew as they discover local eats in Los Angeles, Harlem, Nashville, New Orleans, D.C. and Atlanta. Featuring plenty of fried foods, spices and even live crickets, the Season 3 menu definitely doesn't disappoint.