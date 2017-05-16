FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Recap

The Best Food Moments (So Far) from 'Fluffy's Food Adventures'

With an even more food-filled season kicking off this July, relive all the heart-stopping, artery-clogging bites from Seasons 1 and 2

Whether you're a longtime Fluffy follower or new to the Fluffy's Food Adventures fan club, we know you're stoked for the Season 3 return of Gabriel Iglesias and his team of hungry comedians. To get you prepped and ready for the crew's next cross country tour, we've compiled all the greatest food moments from the first two seasons—don't watch this on an empty stomach!

Season 1 featured finger-licking goodness like jambalaya, catfish, greasy onion rings and the cheesiest garlic cheese bread anyone had ever seen. But the true stars were Orange County's Krispy Kreme triple decker cheeseburger and Memphis' pig—like, the entire pig.

The food situation truly heated up in Season 2, as the guys fearlessly took on one-pound burgers paired with peanut butter and vegan-friendly tacos from Danny "Machete" Trejo. After consuming pork butt, fancy ice cream and loaded french toast, Fluffy ended his tour with a Daytona 500 tailgate featuring seasoned alligator.

Check out each season's food highlights, and don't miss the Season 3 premiere of Fluffy's Food Adventures Tuesday, July 11 at 10/9c on Fuse!

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

CARSON, CA - MAY 13: Katy Perry attends 102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, CalifoNews

Katy Perry Is Officially Your New 'American Idol' Judge

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 27: Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs at Bellahouston Park on August 27, 2016 in Glasgow, ScNews

Fall Out Boy Start 'Young and Menace' Video Contest for Teen Filmmakers

DVD coverBattle of the TV Musicals

'The Little Mermaid' Live TV Musical Coming to ABC

Werk It

See Brendon Urie Work Those 'Kinky Boots' In This Teaser

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE - "Jimmy Kimmel Live" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that iNews

Jimmy Kimmel Hosting the Oscars Again in 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 15: Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs at the 4th Annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure concert Benefiting the PLive Performance

Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'The Sky Is a Neighborhood' Live

New Trailer

Watch the Michael Jackson Biopic 'Searching for Neverland' Trailer

MIAMI, FL - MAY 13: Desiigner and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (R) attend Paramount Pictures' World Premiere of 'Baywatch' on MMay 2017

Photo of the Day: Desiigner & The Rock Are ‘Baywatch’ Bros

Load More