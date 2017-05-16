The Best Food Moments (So Far) from 'Fluffy's Food Adventures'

Whether you're a longtime Fluffy follower or new to the Fluffy's Food Adventures fan club, we know you're stoked for the Season 3 return of Gabriel Iglesias and his team of hungry comedians. To get you prepped and ready for the crew's next cross country tour, we've compiled all the greatest food moments from the first two seasons—don't watch this on an empty stomach!

Season 1 featured finger-licking goodness like jambalaya, catfish, greasy onion rings and the cheesiest garlic cheese bread anyone had ever seen. But the true stars were Orange County's Krispy Kreme triple decker cheeseburger and Memphis' pig—like, the entire pig.